World Book Day 2020: Chatteris childminder pulls out all the stops for annual event

Caterpillar Childcare in Chatteris pulled out the stops for their children to mark World Book Day. Pictures: CATERPILLAR CHILDCARE Archant

Creating book covers, watching animations and painting figurines were just some of the activities children at a Caterpillar Childcare in Chatteris got up to for World Book Day.

Children marked the annual event yesterday (March 5) with a world book week, where they shared their favourite story books from home with their peers while dressed up as their favourite characters.

After school, older children worked together to organise a book corner so that books can be enjoyed by everyone, and they were also awarded with certificates for their costumes.

A Caterpillar Childcare spokesperson said: "We've had great fun and used this as a great opportunity to plan activities that develop speech and language.

"It's been lovely enjoying stories with the children, that they listen to at home with their families, creating firm relationships between the setting and their homes."

World Book Day aims to help children discover the pleasures of reading through having a book of their own.

