Gallery

Chatteris High Street covered in snow as Santa stops by for town's Christmas lights switch-on

Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Chatteris became a winter wonderland at the weekend as snow covered the town to mark its annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The #Chatteris Christmas Lights was worth a visit this afternoon, as the town came out in force. 'That' festive feeling has already arrived in the Fens. pic.twitter.com/4nLKXY05Vd — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 30, 2019

Hundreds of people got into the festive spirit as they danced to classic Christmas songs in the High Street ahead of the main event.

This year the lights were switched on by Glebeland's Primary School pupil Bella Osipovs, who arrived on Santa's sleigh.

Duncan Arnold, secretary of the Chatteris Christmas Lights committee, said: "It went, dare I say it, without a hitch. The lights came on after the countdown which is always a finger-crossing moment!

Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER

"We had a good turnout with a big crowd on the night, which was probably helped by the clear and dry weather.

"There was quite a good atmosphere because of the entertainment we had, which included a disco, snow machine and plenty of fairground rides. There were also community stalls and a group of St John Ambulance volunteers.

"We think that more money was raised than usual from the raffle, which will go towards the committee buying new decorations for the 2020 switch-on.

Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER

"And thankfully we had enough volunteers on the day to get the ball rolling, so I'd like to thank them on behalf of the committee.

To get involved visit www.chatterischristmaslights.co.uk/get-in-touch/

Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch:

Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER