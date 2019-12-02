Advanced search

Chatteris High Street covered in snow as Santa stops by for town's Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 16:01 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 02 December 2019

Hundreds of people filled Chatteris High Street at the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Chatteris became a winter wonderland at the weekend as snow covered the town to mark its annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Hundreds of people got into the festive spirit as they danced to classic Christmas songs in the High Street ahead of the main event.

This year the lights were switched on by Glebeland's Primary School pupil Bella Osipovs, who arrived on Santa's sleigh.

Duncan Arnold, secretary of the Chatteris Christmas Lights committee, said: "It went, dare I say it, without a hitch. The lights came on after the countdown which is always a finger-crossing moment!

"We had a good turnout with a big crowd on the night, which was probably helped by the clear and dry weather.

"There was quite a good atmosphere because of the entertainment we had, which included a disco, snow machine and plenty of fairground rides. There were also community stalls and a group of St John Ambulance volunteers.

"We think that more money was raised than usual from the raffle, which will go towards the committee buying new decorations for the 2020 switch-on.

"And thankfully we had enough volunteers on the day to get the ball rolling, so I'd like to thank them on behalf of the committee.

To get involved visit www.chatterischristmaslights.co.uk/get-in-touch/

