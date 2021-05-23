Published: 8:00 AM May 23, 2021

Daniel Divine, a councillor on Fenland District Council, hopes he can give back to his local community in Chatteris through his new books. - Credit: Cllr Daniel Divine

A councillor who stood in this month’s local elections hopes his new books can help “give something back” to his community.

Cllr Daniel Divine of Chatteris released ‘Cookie Dough Chimneys & Toblerone Rooftops’ for adults and ‘Rhymes & Reasons – A collection of Poems’ for children, prior to the Cambridgeshire County Council elections on May 6.

“Sometimes it can be difficult to find ways to give something back to the local community, so I’ve decided to donate all sales to goodwill groups and charities in Chatteris,” he said.

‘Cookie Dough Chimneys & Toblerone Rooftops’ contains 150 poems combining what he said are “some nonsense poems” about local politicians with old and new pieces.

Meanwhile, his other book for children includes 50 poems about “crazy characters, comical pets and much more”.

Cllr Divine, an independent councillor on Fenland District Council who lost out to Conservative Anne Hay for a county council seat, added: “Thank you for those votes at the election; it's very difficult to get elected as an Independent when you're up against the millionaire parties!

“But one saying that I learnt over this time is ‘stop looking for credit, take care of each other’.”

You can purchase both books by searching ‘Daniel Divine’ on Amazon or visit: http://peppercornpark.co.uk/.