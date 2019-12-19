Police catch drink driver outside of Chatteris following tip-off from 'vigilant' member of the public

Police praised a "vigilant member of the public" who reported a suspected drink driver in Chatteris who was later caught and charged.

A police spokesman said information about the driver came to them whilst officers were on foot patrol in the town on Wednesday evening.

"Two members of the local policing team reacted to a call from a member of public concerned about a vehicle being driven recklessly on the A142," said the spokesman.

"The vehicle was stopped just outside Chatteris. The driver blew twice the legal alcohol limit roadside and is currently on his way to custody.

"Many thanks to the vigilant member of the public. Patrols in Chatteris will now resume."

One comment on the Policing Fenland Facebook page said: "Hopefully it was the pillock in the grey Audi who came up the A41 and overtook loads of cars on the bends coming into Chatteris."

