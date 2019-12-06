Chatteris drug dealer tried to hide in a hedge after throwing bag full of cannabis, MDMA, cocaine and cash away

Chatteris drug dealer Jamie Payne, of Bridge Street, ran from officers who were investigating another incident in Derwent Close, St Ives. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

A Chatteris drug dealer who tried to hide in a hedge after throwing his shoulder bag full of cannabis, MDMA, cocaine and cash away has been given a two-year suspended sentence.

