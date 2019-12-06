Chatteris drug dealer tried to hide in a hedge after throwing bag full of cannabis, MDMA, cocaine and cash away
PUBLISHED: 09:44 06 December 2019
News Reporter
Chatteris drug dealer Jamie Payne, of Bridge Street, ran from officers who were investigating another incident in Derwent Close, St Ives. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
Archant
A Chatteris drug dealer who tried to hide in a hedge after throwing his shoulder bag full of cannabis, MDMA, cocaine and cash away has been given a two-year suspended sentence.
