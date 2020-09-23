Jail for ‘honest’ drug dealer caught with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, cannabis and cash
PUBLISHED: 12:52 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 23 September 2020
Archant
An ‘honest’ drug dealer from Chatteris who was caught with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, cannabis and cash has been jailed for two and a half years.
Matthew Royal immediately handed over almost 100g of cannabis - with an estimated street value of approximately £1,000 - when his home in Quaker Way.
Police continued to search the 34-year-old’s home and found another 45g of cannabis, worth an estimated £430, six grams of cocaine, worth up to £600, and more than £500 in cash.
Forensic examination of his mobile phone also revealed drug-related messages.
Royal was jailed on Thursday (September 17 ) at Peterborough Crown Court after pleading guilty to possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, possessing a class B drug with intent to supply, offering to supply cocaine and offering to supply cannabis at an earlier hearing.
DC Jacob Reeves said: “Despite Royal’s initial honesty, we found a lot more drugs hidden in his home.
“Drugs can devastate lives and our message is clear: don’t deal drugs in Cambridgeshire.”
Anyone with information on drug dealing can report online at https://bit.ly/2FTjbdl.
