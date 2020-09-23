Advanced search

Jail for ‘honest’ drug dealer caught with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, cannabis and cash

PUBLISHED: 12:52 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 23 September 2020

'Honest’ drug dealer Matthew Royal, of Chatteris, has been jailed for two and a half years after police found thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, cannabis and cash when they raided his home in Quaker Way. These pictures show some of the drugs that were found. Picture: POLICE

'Honest’ drug dealer Matthew Royal, of Chatteris, has been jailed for two and a half years after police found thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, cannabis and cash when they raided his home in Quaker Way. These pictures show some of the drugs that were found. Picture: POLICE

Archant

An ‘honest’ drug dealer from Chatteris who was caught with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, cannabis and cash has been jailed for two and a half years.

Matthew Royal immediately handed over almost 100g of cannabis - with an estimated street value of approximately £1,000 - when his home in Quaker Way.

Police continued to search the 34-year-old’s home and found another 45g of cannabis, worth an estimated £430, six grams of cocaine, worth up to £600, and more than £500 in cash.

Forensic examination of his mobile phone also revealed drug-related messages.

Royal was jailed on Thursday (September 17 ) at Peterborough Crown Court after pleading guilty to possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, possessing a class B drug with intent to supply, offering to supply cocaine and offering to supply cannabis at an earlier hearing.

DC Jacob Reeves said: “Despite Royal’s initial honesty, we found a lot more drugs hidden in his home.

“Drugs can devastate lives and our message is clear: don’t deal drugs in Cambridgeshire.”

Anyone with information on drug dealing can report online at https://bit.ly/2FTjbdl.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It’s beginning to look like Colditz says a reader who is annoyed about changes at Estover playing fields

Dog walkers getting a rough deal at Estover - and an area used for materials not helping says our reader Simon Jackson who took the photos.

Jail for ‘honest’ drug dealer caught with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, cannabis and cash

'Honest’ drug dealer Matthew Royal, of Chatteris, has been jailed for two and a half years after police found thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, cannabis and cash when they raided his home in Quaker Way. These pictures show some of the drugs that were found. Picture: POLICE

Auction house plans for Whittlesey industrial unit

An auction house may come to Springwater Business Park in Whittlesey if given the go-ahead by Fenland planners. Pictures: Google Street View

One step forward and two steps back for March Town after losing top two clash

March Town succumbed to their first league defeat of the season at home to promotion rivals Lakenheath in front of a healthy crowd at the GER. Picture: IAN CARTER

Boy, 11, rushed to hospital after collision in Fenland village

Cambridgeshire police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to March Road, Wimblington where a boy was injured following a collision. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS