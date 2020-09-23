Jail for ‘honest’ drug dealer caught with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, cannabis and cash

'Honest’ drug dealer Matthew Royal, of Chatteris, has been jailed for two and a half years after police found thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, cannabis and cash when they raided his home in Quaker Way. These pictures show some of the drugs that were found. Picture: POLICE Archant

An ‘honest’ drug dealer from Chatteris who was caught with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, cannabis and cash has been jailed for two and a half years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matthew Royal immediately handed over almost 100g of cannabis - with an estimated street value of approximately £1,000 - when his home in Quaker Way.

Police continued to search the 34-year-old’s home and found another 45g of cannabis, worth an estimated £430, six grams of cocaine, worth up to £600, and more than £500 in cash.

Forensic examination of his mobile phone also revealed drug-related messages.

Royal was jailed on Thursday (September 17 ) at Peterborough Crown Court after pleading guilty to possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, possessing a class B drug with intent to supply, offering to supply cocaine and offering to supply cannabis at an earlier hearing.

DC Jacob Reeves said: “Despite Royal’s initial honesty, we found a lot more drugs hidden in his home.

“Drugs can devastate lives and our message is clear: don’t deal drugs in Cambridgeshire.”

Anyone with information on drug dealing can report online at https://bit.ly/2FTjbdl.