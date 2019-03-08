Chatteris man arrested for drug driving after member of public helps police officers by blocking the road in Wimblington

The quick thinking actions of a member of the public helped police to arrest a Chatteris man for drug driving after the offender fled from officers when they approached his suspicious vehicle in Wimblington.

Fenland Police have thanked the member of the public who used their own vehicle to block the road, helping officers to apprehend the man in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"We approached a suspicious vehicle which was parked up in March Road, however the driver made off from us," said a police spokesman.

"But they didn't make it very far after a member of the public, allowing us to arrest a 37-year-old man from Chatteris.

"He tested positive for drugs at the road side and was arrested. He has since been bailed to return to the Police Investigation Centre at King's Lynn on November 5.

"Thank you again to the driver who helped us."