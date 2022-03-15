News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fenland farming family offer free housing to Ukraine refugees

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 5:24 PM March 15, 2022
Updated: 5:28 PM March 15, 2022
The Munns family are offering free accommodation to a Ukrainian family fleeing the conflict. 

A farming family from Fenland have offered free housing to refugees who are fleeing the Ukraine crisis. 

George Munns, who is a tennant farmer in Chatteris, owns a number of houses that he usually rents out to local residents. 

As one long-term tenant decided to move on, George wanted to "do the right thing" - and the family is now offering one of their homes rent-free to a Ukrainian family. 

George said: "It was quite an easy decision to make. Nobody likes to see suffering.

"If you saw someone on the street you would help them, so why not in this way."

The family was toying with selling their house when news broke of the conflict in Ukraine. 

The Munns family are offering one of their homes rent free to a Ukrainian family escaping the conflict. 

George said: "There have been a few people that are promising leads for it, but we only just posted the Facebook post so it is early days.

The family have been called "true Chatteris diamonds" and "incredibly kind and generous".

But, for George and his wife Jane, it wasn't about them.

He said: "I didn't do it for response but we have done it to give something back.

"Some people have had their homes blown up, everything taken away. 

"What I want is to give people an example on some ways to help.

"And, if we get a family come from Ukraine and they can see the generosity of the local community, they will be lifelong friends of the U.K.

"We're not trying to be heroes, it's just the right thing to do.

"Sometimes we have to do what's right, some people haven't got the ability to help like we have.

"I hope others can help too, it's not just about having somewhere to sleep, but the bedding and food too."

