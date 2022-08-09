Cambs Fire and Rescue crews were kept busy with 17 calls in two days - Credit: Archant

Chatteris Fire and Rescue crew has had a busy weekend with almost 20 callouts in one weekend.

Over the weekend of Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 the crew had 17 callouts.

The crew responded to a large variety of calls in just two days.

The Chatteris Community Fire & Rescue Station said: "As well as responding to a large field fires, your crew has also responded to many other incidents.

"From house fires, to automatic fire alarms to rescuing a cat in a tree… we’ve responded to road traffic collisions, and assisted the ambulance service and police to help those in need.

"There have been combine harvester fires and small grass fires – a whole range of calls have come our way.

"Unbelievably – we’ve also been called to many outdoor fires that turned out to be bonfires. Please, please don’t have bonfires while it’s still so dry!"