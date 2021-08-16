News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Crew commander retires after 44 years in fire service

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:41 PM August 16, 2021    Updated: 2:43 PM August 16, 2021
Chatteris firefighter Roger Nunn is retiring after serving his town for 44 years.

A Chatteris firefighter who has served his town for 44 years is to retire.

In August 2017, crew commander Roger Nunn was presented with a certificate and glass flame award to commend his four decades of service.

Att the time, Roger said the event had been a total surprise: “I came into work for drill night and went into the lecture room and all the tables were pushed back.

Chatteris firefighter Roger Nunn is retiring after serving his town for 44 years.

"I was telling everyone we needed to push them back but it was when my youngest granddaughter turned up and sat on my knee I knew something was up.”

Roger joined Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service aged 20 whilst working for a carpentry and building firm.

He now fits on-call in around his day job as the self-employed owner of a firm that supplies and fits kitchens and bathrooms.

Chatteris firefighter Roger Nunn is retiring after serving his town for 44 years.

Roger’s memories from the past 44 years include attending his first big fire at RAF Brampton in which an office block burnt down and a plane crash in Benwick when an American war plane came down.



Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Chatteris News

