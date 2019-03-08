Fire crews tackle first floor bedroom blaze in Chatteris
PUBLISHED: 10:17 21 October 2019
Archant
Fire spent nearly an hour in Chatteris on Saturday night tackling a house blaze.
The fire broke out in a first floor bedroom of a semi-detached house in Wenny Road.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire fire and rescue said they were called at 10.38pm.
"One crew Chatteris and one from Manea were called to the fire," said the spokesman.
"Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a first floor bedroom of a semi-detached house.
"Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 11.30pm."
The spokesman added: "The cause of the fire was accidental."