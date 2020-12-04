Woman cut free from Forty Foot Bank crash after car entered ditch at 3am

Firefighters were called to Forty Foot Bank near Chatteris on December 4 at around 3am after a car crashed into a ditch.

A woman had to be cut free from her car by firefighters after crashing into a ditch at Forty Foot Bank at around 3am.

Two crews were called out on Friday morning (December 4) after the car left the road and entered the ditch near Chatteris.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 3.04am on December 4 crews from Chatteris and Ramsey were called to a road traffic collision on Forty Foot Bank near Chatteris.

“Firefighters arrived to find a car in a ditch after leaving the road. Using specialist cutting equipment they released one female casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.

“The crews returned to their stations by 5.25am.”