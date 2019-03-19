Advanced search

HRH Princess Anne is coming to Chatteris at the end of this month to meet apprentices, staff and management at Stainless Metalcraft

19 March, 2019 - 16:53
HRH Princess Anne will be visiting Chatteris next week to meet management and apprentices at Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: PA News Wire

HRH Princess Anne will be visiting Chatteris next week to meet management and apprentices at Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: PA News Wire

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne will be visiting the region at the end of March to meet local apprentices and management at Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris.

HRH Princess Anne will be visiting Chatteris next week to meet management and apprentices at Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: PA News WireHRH Princess Anne will be visiting Chatteris next week to meet management and apprentices at Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: PA News Wire

The Princess Royal will be finding out about the manufacturer’s “commitment to training” and its “ground-breaking work in the medical and nuclear decommissioning sectors”.

The event will take place on Friday, March 29 at the Stainless building on the Honeysome Road industrial estate – she will be heading to Huntingdon following her visit.

Austen Adams, managing director, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming HRH Princess Anne to Chatteris and look forward to sharing the Metalcraft story with her.

“The visit has been arranged in recognition of a number of key milestones for the business, including 100 years of apprenticeship training.

“It also marks 40 years since we began manufacturing parts for the world’s first MRI machines, and the production of 3m3 boxes for Sellafield’s nuclear decommissioning programme.”

The HRH will tour facilities, join local school children in engineering activities and will unveil a plaque to mark the progress of the Sellafield contract.

