Girl, 11, selling her hand-made badges for £1 to raise cash for children’s hospital wards

PUBLISHED: 17:29 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 22 April 2020

Kaydie, aged 11 from Chatteris, is selling her hand-made badges to raise cash for children's wards in two local hospitals. Picture: Supplied/Naomi Howard

Kaydie, aged 11 from Chatteris, is selling her hand-made badges to raise cash for children�s wards in two local hospitals. Picture: Supplied/Naomi Howard

Supplied/Naomi Howard

A schoolgirl from the Fens is selling hand-made badges for £1 to raise money for the children’s wards at two of the region’s hospitals.

Kaydie, aged 11 from Chatteris, is selling her hand-made badges to raise cash for children's wards in two local hospitals. Picture: Supplied/Naomi Howard

Eleven-year-old Kaydie from Chatteris is designing pin badges for people to wear to show their support for carers and the NHS – already raising more than £160.

Naomi Howard, Kaydie’s mum who is a nurse, said: “She [Kaydie] has made four different designs and she has been very busy making the badges to order.

You may also want to watch:

“She was trying to think of something positive to do to help with the current situation so came up with the idea of designing her own badges to make money.”

Kaydie is hoping to raise £200 for her chosen wards at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon and Peterborough City Hospital.

Kaydie said: “NHS, keep going as you are doing so well, and I appreciate you being there to support us. As you are supporting us, I want to support you.

“Thank you to everyone who has sponsored a badge.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/naomi-howard3

