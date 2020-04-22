Girl, 11, selling her hand-made badges for £1 to raise cash for children’s hospital wards
A schoolgirl from the Fens is selling hand-made badges for £1 to raise money for the children’s wards at two of the region’s hospitals.
Eleven-year-old Kaydie from Chatteris is designing pin badges for people to wear to show their support for carers and the NHS – already raising more than £160.
Naomi Howard, Kaydie’s mum who is a nurse, said: “She [Kaydie] has made four different designs and she has been very busy making the badges to order.
“She was trying to think of something positive to do to help with the current situation so came up with the idea of designing her own badges to make money.”
Kaydie is hoping to raise £200 for her chosen wards at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon and Peterborough City Hospital.
Kaydie said: “NHS, keep going as you are doing so well, and I appreciate you being there to support us. As you are supporting us, I want to support you.
“Thank you to everyone who has sponsored a badge.”
To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/naomi-howard3
