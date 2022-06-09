News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Chatteris in Bloom begin preparing the town for summer

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 10:12 AM June 9, 2022
Tina Prior unloading hanging baskets

Tina Prior unloading hanging baskets - Credit: Chatteris in Bloom

The Chatteris in Bloom team has started preparing the town for summer this week. 

Over 40 hanging baskets were delivered to the team on Sunday, June  5 and the baskets were hung the very next day. 

The volunteer team woke up bright and early at around 6am to ensure the basket's chains were all in position before the baskets were distributed.

Later at 8am Robert Smith came with his cherry picker to assist the team in getting the baskets up onto the lamp posts.

Chris Savil in a cherry picker hanging baskets for Chatteris in Bloom

Chris Savil in a cherry picker hanging baskets for Chatteris in Bloom - Credit: Chatteris in Bloom

The hanging baskets were kindly donated to the Chatteris in Bloom team by Holwood Nursey in Somersham. 

The group are now filling the three tiered planters around town and waiting for the judges to come later this year on July 26. 

If you want to sponsor a basket, trough or planters, contact CiB vice chair Anne Wells at anne1956wells@gmail.com 

Chatteris News

Don't Miss

Multiple Emergancy Services at the scene of an incident inc Mag Pas. Kings Delph Drove, Peterborough

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

'Five pulled from car' that crashed into ditch near Whittlesey

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A 43-year-old man from March, Cambridgeshire, died after a police chase on the A47

Norfolk Police

IOPC investigating A47 police chase which resulted in the death of a driver

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The scene of the crash near Whittlesey

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

3 children pulled from water after BMW crashes

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A crash involving a lorry and a car has partially blocked the A141/A1307 roundabout in Huntingdon

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Recap: Lorry and car crash at A141-A1307 junction in Huntingdon

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon