Chatteris in Bloom begin preparing the town for summer

The Chatteris in Bloom team has started preparing the town for summer this week.

Over 40 hanging baskets were delivered to the team on Sunday, June 5 and the baskets were hung the very next day.

The volunteer team woke up bright and early at around 6am to ensure the basket's chains were all in position before the baskets were distributed.

Later at 8am Robert Smith came with his cherry picker to assist the team in getting the baskets up onto the lamp posts.

Chris Savil in a cherry picker hanging baskets for Chatteris in Bloom - Credit: Chatteris in Bloom

The hanging baskets were kindly donated to the Chatteris in Bloom team by Holwood Nursey in Somersham.

The group are now filling the three tiered planters around town and waiting for the judges to come later this year on July 26.

If you want to sponsor a basket, trough or planters, contact CiB vice chair Anne Wells at anne1956wells@gmail.com