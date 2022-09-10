News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Chatteris in Bloom bring home the Gold

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 8:00 AM September 10, 2022
CiB President Sue Unwin and CiB Tina Prior with the certificates Chatteris won this year from Anglia in Bloom

The Chatteris in Bloom team worked hard for the market town this year and earned yet another Gold award in the Town category.

The volunteers travelled to Orsett Hall in Essex on September 7, where they received the news.

On their Facebook page, the group said: "Thank you to everyone involved in this years campaign. The judges made special mention to Head Gardener, Tor Leifsen.

"We were pipped at the post by Brandon for the title of Best Town, congratulations to them."

The community has shown at outpouring of support on the platform, almost 150 people liking the post and near 50 giving comments of congratulations.

They were also given two awards for local businesses the Cross Keys and Bramley House.

Each business received a silver award in the Pub/Restaurant category.

Unfortunately, Chatteris was beaten by Brandon for the Best Town award but the team are up for the challenge of topping them next year.

"We'll be chasing you next year. Regards, Anne."

