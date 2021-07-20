Winners of Chatteris’ plant pot sculpture competition announced
The winners of Chatteris in Bloom’s plant pot sculptures have been announced, with the community and judges backing the same entry.
The team behind “Pot Crazy” came first place in both the public vote and the judges vote with their creative display.
Meanwhile, second place in the public vote went to the “Potty Friends” entry by staff and residents at the Swan House Care Home.
In the judges vote, second place went to “Little Dog” by Kelly Jackson.
John Elworthy, editor of the Cambs Times, who was one of the competition judges, said: “It was an honour to be among the judging panel for the plant pot competition.
"There were so many creative entries, and it has been wonderful to see the competition being embraced and enjoyed by the community.”
The winners have already been announced on the Chatteris in Bloom Facebook page.
All the plants handed over were donated by Delfland Nurseries in Doddington.
Other prizes, which included garden ornaments and gardening books, were donated by Sue Unwin, the president of Chatteris in Bloom.
Tina Prior, Chair of Chatteris in Bloom, said: “Firstly, a huge thank you to everyone who participated in the plant pot sculptures competition. We have had some truly amazing entries, so well done!
“Secondly, thank you to the community. You have all gotten behind this project and gone out on the art trail to see the sculptures and vote for your favourites.
“It's been a huge success and we hope the Britain in Bloom judges can see the positive impact it has had.”
The Chatteris in Bloom team are working hard to make sure the town is looking colourful and tidy for the Britain in Bloom judging.
Creative sculptures are also part of the displays.
Earlier this year, Chatteris was one of five locations selected from the Anglia region to enter the prestigious Britain in Bloom competition.
The town was awarded Gold in the regional Anglia in Bloom in 2019 and to be considered for the national competition is a significant achievement for the dedicated committee.
As well as stunning displays of horticulture, getting the community involved is an important aspect of the competition and judges are keen to see residents taking part in projects.
Last year, the competition was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.