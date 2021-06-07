Gallery
Town is blooming and ready for summer thanks to volunteers
Helena Minton
- Credit: CHATTERIS IN BLOOM
Volunteers from Chatteris in Bloom rose early this morning (Monday June 7) to get the hanging baskets up into their summer position.
From getting the chains on the baskets, through wheeling them up the town, to directing traffic, the team ensured that it was a slick process.
It could not be done without the help of Robert and Chris on the hoist, however, and the team thanked them for their help.
But it did not stop there for volunteers. After a well-earned cuppa, it was back to work with planting the other containers placed on railings around the town.
The three-tier planter arrived back last week, so everywhere is now looking ready for the summer season.
You may also want to watch:
Chatteris In Bloom endeavours each year to make the town attractive with the various floral displays.
Their work is year-round activities. Planning for the summer season starts in the depths of winter, with decisions being made on the colour scheme and themes.
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: Moment paper boy's bike stolen
- 2 Transformer the weight equivalent of 14.5 double decker buses arrives safely
- 3 Suspected drink/drug driver crashes into couple's home
- 4 Woman dies after crash between van and car
- 5 Knowles' builds warehouse bigger than agreed as enforcement begins
- 6 184-tonne transformer begins 12mph journey to Cambridgeshire
- 7 Cambs gymnast Louis Smith crowned winner of The Masked Dancer
- 8 Police get a surprise when they stop 'stolen' car
- 9 ‘No shows’ threaten livelihood of popular pub
- 10 Red Arrows flypast for first time since 2019 to mark D-Day anniversary
This year, with entry into Britain in Bloom, the committee had even more to consider.
The roundabout in Wenny Road has become a focal point with Fred and Doris the straw people, a potato spinner and a giant flowerpot man adding interest to the flowers, herbs and vegetables planted there.
Residents will soon be able to take part in deciding the winner of the flowerpot competition.
Various sculptures are already in place around the town. Soon, a map with all the entries will be available from BP Garage, Huntingdon Rd Evolve Accountants, Market Hill, The Old Bakery, Market Hill.
Alternatively, they can be download from the group's Facebook page.
Chatteris in Bloom is a community effort and volunteers are always welcome.
The weeding morning takes place on the third Saturday of every month, and litter pick is the first Saturday.
The group meets at 10am in Church Lane car park, and all equipment is provided.
Health and safety is paramount, so any Covid-19 restrictions are strictly adhered to.
The activities are posted on Facebook. For more information call the group on 07557 877441.