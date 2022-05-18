Chatteris Jubilee Gardens gets new sign for Platinum Jubilee

Mayor Cllr Linda Ashley unveiled the new town sign at Jubilee Gardens in Chatteris on May 13.

The new sign has been created by a local artist, Mr Ric Savage, who donated his time to make the sign after the Chatteris Town Council purchased the materials.

The original sign was donated by the Women’s Institute in 1977 to mark the Queen’s Silver Jubilee and had already been replaced and refurbished several times before, so the mayor thought it was only appropriate to get a new sign in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Jubilee Gardens where the new sign now is have been refurbished as part of the Renaissance project.

The project aims to “smarten up” the town in hopes to attract visitors and encourage residents of the town to shop locally to help the town and local businesses recover from the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.