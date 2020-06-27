Advanced search

Busy Chatteris junction was closed today following a crash

PUBLISHED: 19:06 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:06 27 June 2020

There has been a crash at Doddington Road, Chatteris. Image: Policing Fenland.

Police closed the Forty Foot and Doddington Road junction at Chatteris following a crash this afternoon.

An update on the Policing Fenland Facebook page said: “Recovery is on scene and the road should be open shortly.”

The incident happened at around 4:30pm today (Saturday) and it has not been revealed if anyone was seriously injured.

