Busy Chatteris junction was closed today following a crash

There has been a crash at Doddington Road, Chatteris. Image: Policing Fenland. Policing Fenland

Police closed the Forty Foot and Doddington Road junction at Chatteris following a crash this afternoon.

An update on the Policing Fenland Facebook page said: “Recovery is on scene and the road should be open shortly.”

The incident happened at around 4:30pm today (Saturday) and it has not been revealed if anyone was seriously injured.