Brutal murder investigation footage shows Chatteris killer Jordan Shepherd quizzed by police in Channel 4 documentary

PUBLISHED: 10:42 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 07 January 2020

Jordan Shepherd remanded in custody for the murder. He was featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody last night. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Jordan Shepherd remanded in custody for the murder. He was featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody last night. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A chilling two-part documentary that began last night into the brutal killing of Sam Mechelewski slowly revealed the clues that led to his flatmate and best friend Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris being arrested for his murder.

Sam Mechelewski was lured to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, and murdered on January 31, 2018. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.Sam Mechelewski was lured to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, and murdered on January 31, 2018. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

At one point in the Channel 4 series 24 Hours in Police Custody, Shepherd, 25, is seen asking his solicitor "how long do you get for murder?" moments before he was interviewed by police.

Shepherd described himself as "just curious" when probing his solicitor on jail time for murder and had been filmed crying and wrapping himself in a blanket in his cell.

He furiously shook his head in custody when police read out details of the arrest; telling them that was his "best friend".

The programme showed detectives swoop on Shepherd's flat - which he shared with his girlfriend Ciara Ratcliff and Mr Mechelewski - in Mayfly Close, Chatteris, to arrest him on suspicion of murder.

The baseball bat used in the Sam Mechelewski murder. Picture: CAMBS COPSThe baseball bat used in the Sam Mechelewski murder. Picture: CAMBS COPS

When they failed to find him at home, a major police operation was put in place to find Shepherd who was seen being arrested in Huntingdon.

Part two of the series airs tonight (Tuesday) with the final clues securing a prosecution against both Shepherd, and a second defendant, for stabbing and beating Mr Mechelewski to death.

The young drug dealer's body was discovered in Hinchingbrooke County Park, Huntingdon, two years ago.

In his interview Shepherd maintained he didn't know how the rucksack Mr Mechelewski was wearing on the night of his murder ended up among belongings he had dropped off at his mother's house.

Speaking to film crews, Shepherd said: "I have not had time to process this.

"I was trying to be strong for everyone and then suddenly I get arrested for it (murder).

"To lose your brother is crazy and I just cannot wrap my head around the weight of it."

Ratcliff, Shepherd's girlfriend, was also interviewed by police and changed her statement after giving a false alibi on the night of Sam's death.

Shepherd said: "Crime was easy for me. I have always been good with my hands and quick on my feet and able to control the adrenaline you get.

"It started out small things like fights, theft, drug taking and then more serious accusations."

The distraught mother of Mr Mechelewski, Grace, was also shown telling crews that her son's death "haunts her".

"You could go from crying and sobbing to being in a black rage and then back again."

Det Chief Inspector Adam Gallop, who led the team investigating the murder, said at one point of Shepherd: "Crying in his cell makes me think he has done it".

24 Hours in Police Custody: Murder in the Woods will continue tonight on Channel 4 at 9pm.

