Person freed from car after ditch crash

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:10 PM June 28, 2021   
The crash happened at the junction of Ireton's Way and Langwood Hill Drove in Chatteris

The crash happened at the junction of Ireton's Way and Langwood Hill Drove in Chatteris - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A person had to be cut out of their car after a ditch crash in Chatteris.

Police and firefighters were called to the two-vehicle collision in Langwood Hill Drove at 7.09am today (Monday June 28). 

Officers said the accident, which involved a Ford Mondeo and a Ford Kuga, happened at the junction of Ireton's Way and Langwood Hill Drove.

Using specialist cutting equipment, Cambs Fire crews from Chatteris and March released one casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.

Two other people were out their vehicles when crews arrived.  

You may also want to watch:

The crews returned to their stations by 8.10am.


