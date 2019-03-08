Chatteris law firm Ward Gethin Archer to hold free legal advice day

Personal Injury Lawyer, Claire Clark, will be on hand to answer any of your questions next month. Picture: SARAH FAIRBROTHER 2013

A law firm is holding a free legal advice day for those dealing with personal injury claims issues in Chatteris next month.

Ward Gethin Archer will allow people to meet with a lawyer if they have been injured as a result of an accident.

Claimants could be entitled to compensation for their injuries, any loss of earnings and incidental expenses, and if they need to go through this process, are recommended to take advice as early as possible.

Personal Injury Lawyer, Claire Clark, will be available on the day to answer any questions relating to personal injury claim matters.

She said: "During the advice day, I can help establish whether or not you have grounds for a claim and guide you through the process."

The day will be held on Friday, July 5 at Ward Gethin Archer's office on 9 Park Street, Chatteris, PE16 6AB.

To book an appointment, call 01354 538538, visit www.wga.co.uk/adviceday or for more information, contact Claire on 01553 667244 or email claire.clark@wga.co.uk.