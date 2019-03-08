Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chatteris law firm Ward Gethin Archer to hold free legal advice day

PUBLISHED: 10:55 19 June 2019

Personal Injury Lawyer, Claire Clark, will be on hand to answer any of your questions next month. Picture: SARAH FAIRBROTHER

Personal Injury Lawyer, Claire Clark, will be on hand to answer any of your questions next month. Picture: SARAH FAIRBROTHER

2013

A law firm is holding a free legal advice day for those dealing with personal injury claims issues in Chatteris next month.

Ward Gethin Archer will allow people to meet with a lawyer if they have been injured as a result of an accident.

Claimants could be entitled to compensation for their injuries, any loss of earnings and incidental expenses, and if they need to go through this process, are recommended to take advice as early as possible.

You may also want to watch:

Personal Injury Lawyer, Claire Clark, will be available on the day to answer any questions relating to personal injury claim matters.

She said: "During the advice day, I can help establish whether or not you have grounds for a claim and guide you through the process."

The day will be held on Friday, July 5 at Ward Gethin Archer's office on 9 Park Street, Chatteris, PE16 6AB.

To book an appointment, call 01354 538538, visit www.wga.co.uk/adviceday or for more information, contact Claire on 01553 667244 or email claire.clark@wga.co.uk.

Most Read

‘We lost our heartbeat today’: 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke, 29, dies in Coates crash

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

Spectacular crash after driver used mobile phone behind the wheel

The crash scene in Peterborough after the driver of this Nissan Micra was allegedly using their mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Mayor Palmer refuses to hand over extra cash for delayed Kings Dyke crossing and says he has ‘no confidence’ in county council management of the project

Kings Dyke Whittlesey where a replacement bridge is again threatened by delays after costs rise. Mayor James Palmer has criticised the county council project management of the replacement scheme. Picture; ARCHANT

Firefighers attend dramatic car fire in Wisbech

A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents attended by firefighters in Fenland last week. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Oriental garden in March open to the public this weekend

Step into a beautiful blooming oriental paradise in March this weekend as part of the National Garden Scheme. Picture: PAUL NIELSEN BOM

Most Read

‘We lost our heartbeat today’: 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke, 29, dies in Coates crash

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

Spectacular crash after driver used mobile phone behind the wheel

The crash scene in Peterborough after the driver of this Nissan Micra was allegedly using their mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Mayor Palmer refuses to hand over extra cash for delayed Kings Dyke crossing and says he has ‘no confidence’ in county council management of the project

Kings Dyke Whittlesey where a replacement bridge is again threatened by delays after costs rise. Mayor James Palmer has criticised the county council project management of the replacement scheme. Picture; ARCHANT

Firefighers attend dramatic car fire in Wisbech

A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents attended by firefighters in Fenland last week. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Oriental garden in March open to the public this weekend

Step into a beautiful blooming oriental paradise in March this weekend as part of the National Garden Scheme. Picture: PAUL NIELSEN BOM

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘We will never forget her’: 20Twenty hold tribute evening to Geri Crooke after tragic crash death

It was described as a “room full of love and heartache” as members from 20Twenty Productions met in March to pay tribute to Geri Crooke. Picture: 20Twenty

Funding boost for green spaces in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Funding boost for green spaces in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT.

Chatteris law firm Ward Gethin Archer to hold free legal advice day

Personal Injury Lawyer, Claire Clark, will be on hand to answer any of your questions next month. Picture: SARAH FAIRBROTHER

Two Fen footballers aim to achieve national success

Connor Bird (right) will be aiming for national glory with Peterborough United Amputees next week. Picture: LAJ PHOTOGRAPHY

Here’s the plucky gala prince and gala princess who shone through the rain at March Summer Festival

March Summer Festival Gala Prince (Kaylan Rendell) and the Gala Princess (Lexi Bradshaw) in a horse-drawn carriage provided by George Sharman. Picture; IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists