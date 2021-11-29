News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Thousands descend on Chatteris as town lights up for Christmas

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:30 PM November 29, 2021
Updated: 12:37 PM November 29, 2021
Chatteris Christmas lights switch-on 2021

Over 2,500 people turned up to see Chatteris switched on for Christmas. - Credit: Terry Harris

A Christmas lights volunteer said he and the team are “very pleased” as thousands descended on Chatteris to see the town switched on. 

Families and friends gathered in the town centre to see Chatteris lit up for Christmas on November 27 after last year’s event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Reg Tibbitts, treasurer at the Chatteris Christmas Lights committee, said: “As a team, we are very pleased with how the event went with no hiccups.” 

Chatteris Christmas Lights switch-on 2021. - Credit: Terry Harris

Chatteris Christmas Lights switch-on 2021. - Credit: Terry Harris

This year marked the 36th annual switch-on, where visitors from as far as Devon and Cornwall came to see Santa as well as visit stalls, fairground rides and tune into entertainment. 

Mr Tibbitts said over 2,500 people attended, but although this figure is down on previous years, it was a strong turnout nonetheless. 

Chatteris Christmas Lights switch-on 2021. - Credit: Terry Harris

“Crowds were probably down due to cold weather, but it was still a very strong turnout,” he said. 

“For many people, the switch-on is a major feature of the town and raise everyone’s spirits.  

“For some, it’s the highlight of the year and long may that be the case.” 

Chatteris Christmas Lights switch-on 2021. - Credit: Terry Harris

Chatteris Christmas Lights switch-on 2021. - Credit: Terry Harris

A fundraiser has been set up to help maintain and develop the Chatteris Christmas lights display – to donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3xwv3sw.  

Chatteris Christmas Lights switch-on 2021. - Credit: Terry Harris

Chatteris Christmas Lights switch-on 2021. - Credit: Terry Harris

Chatteris Christmas Lights switch-on 2021. - Credit: Terry Harris

Chatteris Christmas Lights switch-on 2021. - Credit: Terry Harris

