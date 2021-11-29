Gallery
Thousands descend on Chatteris as town lights up for Christmas
- Credit: Terry Harris
A Christmas lights volunteer said he and the team are “very pleased” as thousands descended on Chatteris to see the town switched on.
Families and friends gathered in the town centre to see Chatteris lit up for Christmas on November 27 after last year’s event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Reg Tibbitts, treasurer at the Chatteris Christmas Lights committee, said: “As a team, we are very pleased with how the event went with no hiccups.”
This year marked the 36th annual switch-on, where visitors from as far as Devon and Cornwall came to see Santa as well as visit stalls, fairground rides and tune into entertainment.
Mr Tibbitts said over 2,500 people attended, but although this figure is down on previous years, it was a strong turnout nonetheless.
“Crowds were probably down due to cold weather, but it was still a very strong turnout,” he said.
“For many people, the switch-on is a major feature of the town and raise everyone’s spirits.
Most Read
- 1 'White van man' crashes into rail bridge
- 2 Michaela’s horrific ordeal: ‘My partner threatened to slit my throat and bury me alive’
- 3 Pedestrian killed crossing road
- 4 Village life, magistrate in court for failing to clear snow and forced landing
- 5 Motorcyclist, 32, injured after A605 crash
- 6 Developer claims 109-home estate would be 'wholly appropriate'
- 7 Auditor who fell ill on eve of farmgate report not returning to council
- 8 Police shut off A605 after 'single vehicle' crash
- 9 Prison for 'lavish lifestyle' drug dealer who hid £18k cash in sock drawer
- 10 Driver escapes injury after car hits wall
“For some, it’s the highlight of the year and long may that be the case.”
A fundraiser has been set up to help maintain and develop the Chatteris Christmas lights display – to donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3xwv3sw.