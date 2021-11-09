Vicky Bennett has become the first ever lady chair of Chatteris Lillies Football Club. - Credit: Chatteris Lillies Football Club

A barrier-breaking footballer and coach who helped set up a youth club has become her club and the county's first-ever lady chairperson.

Vicky Bennett has been at the Chatteris Lillies Football Club for four seasons and has helped set up the youth club which includes the wildcats and new ladies team.

Alongside a team of volunteers, Vicky has developed a number of girls football teams.

She used to play football for Chatteris herself and so is passionate about developing female football.

She has been the secretary and welfare officer for the club and was nominated for their volunteer of the year award.

Vicky said: "The honour is especially special as my grandad, Michael Stevenson, played for the club many years ago."

Ellisha Connett, head of girls and ladies football at Chatteris Town FC, said: "'I approached the club three-and-a-half years ago as there was no girls football in the town and Vicky (safeguarding lead at the time) was one of the first people I approached.

"I was blown away by her support and guidance. Just three years on and the club has one of the biggest girl's teams set up in the area - and even a new ladies team set up this season.

"Vicky has been one of my biggest cheerleaders and girls football is a passion of hers like mine.

"Thanks to her and the other coaches, we now have a thriving girls team set up coaching girls from as young as five all the way up to ladies.

"Vicky gives up so much of her own time to make this club a success.

"She genuinely cares about the club's children, players and parents.

"I'm so proud of her becoming our chairperson and to be the first in the county is a phenomenonal achievement as football is still largely seen as a man's world.

"But, between us, we are slowly breaking down the barriers and I'm happy to say Chatteris Town FC is one of the most inclusive and well-run clubs I've had the pleasure to be part of.

"Well done Vicky, we are all really proud of you and I look forward to see what the futures holds for us all."