Crash victim named as Chatteris man Clifford Dragon whose car left road and careered into water filled ditch

Clifford Dragon, 69, of The Shrubbery, Chatteris, who died in a collision on Friday. Archant

A Chatteris man died after his car left the road in the early hours and careered into a water filled ditch.

Clifford Dragon, 69, of The Shrubbery, was driving along the B1090 near Sawtry at 2.45am on Friday when the incident happened. He was in his blue Toyota RAV4 travelling towards Woodwalton.

A police spokesman said that emergency services attended "but despite best efforts" Mr Dragon was pronounced dead at the scene.

A family statement said: "Clifford was a devoted husband and family man; dad of five and grandfather to eight."

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact police on 101.

Six years ago, Mr Dragon was ordered to pay £1,000 in costs and compensation after a letter he sent purporting to be from the mayor of Huntingdon led to a woman's benefits being stopped. He and the mayor had been friends for 40 years prior to the incident.