'If you're feeling low then set yourself a challenge' - Chatteris man to take on 10th half marathon of the year in fight against male suicide

PUBLISHED: 11:57 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 01 October 2019

Craig Cheetham, 42, set himself the task of running one half marathon a month in aid of charity last Christmas. He will take on his 10th this month. Picture: SUBMITTED

A father-of-three from Chatteris will take on his 10th half marathon of 2019 to raise money for a suicide prevention charity in memory of his friend.

Craig Cheetham, 42, set himself the challenge of running one half marathon a month in aid of charity last Christmas.

He will take on his 10th half marathon on October 13 for a charity called CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) that helps reduce the levels of suicide among young men in Britain.

It comes following the sad death of his friend John Slavin, who passed away in 2018.

Craig will be taking part in the Perkins Great Eastern Run in Peterborough.

The father-of-three said: "I'm not a natural runner - slow and overweight - so I set myself a challenge last Christmas to complete one half marathon a month and to raise money for some lesser known charities in the process.

"CALM is a great example - with over three-quarters of suicide victims in the UK being young men below the age of 45, there's a clear need for better understanding of mental health issues and the support needed for those guys who often feel they have nowhere to turn."

Craig, who is also 3rd XV Captain at St Ives Rugby Club, believes that competitive sport is also a great way of improving mental health.

"If you're feeling low, set yourself challenges and push yourself," he said.

"It's amazing how good it can make you feel, even when you're going through a really rough time in other areas of your life."

CALM was set up in 2006 and aims to take a stand against suicide - the single biggest killer of men below the age of 45.

It includes online, webchat and telephone counselling services and advice, as well as a hub for young men to talk to each other.

"I know of at least one person who tells me that CALM saved his life and that's enough for me to recognise it as a truly priceless charity," said Craig.

"If any small amount I can raise goes towards saving the lives of others, then a few blisters and stiff legs is a small price to pay."

To find out more about CALM go to www.thecalmzone.net or to support Craig in the Great Eastern Run visit: https://www.justgiving.com/Craig-Cheetham10

