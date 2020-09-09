Advanced search

Chatteris train fan, 91, toasted by Great Northern boss in birthday treat

PUBLISHED: 16:34 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 09 September 2020

Train enthusiast Barry, who lives at The Gables in Chatteris, turned 91 and received a birthday message from Great Northern to mark the occasion. Pictures: TWITTER/HEATH BROWN

Train enthusiast Barry, who lives at The Gables in Chatteris, turned 91 and received a birthday message from Great Northern to mark the occasion. Pictures: TWITTER/HEATH BROWN

Archant

For one care home resident, his birthday perhaps could not have gone any better.

Train enthusiast Barry, who lives at The Gables Care Home in Chatteris, turned 91 last week and was given a homemade Great Northern cake by staff member Heath Brown to mark the occasion.

However, Heath did not want the celebrations to end there. Heath appealed to Great Northern on Twitter on behalf of Barry, writing: “It would make his day if you would reply to him. He had a fantastic day.”

In response, the rail operator congratulated Barry and three days later, was handed a framed message of the tweet.

The message read: “To Barry, a very happy birthday to you, hope you had a great day and Heath and his team looked after you on your special day! All the best, the Great Northern team – Jack.”

Train enthusiast Barry, who lives at The Gables in Chatteris, turned 91 and received a birthday message from Great Northern to mark the occasion. Picture: TWITTER/HEATH BROWNTrain enthusiast Barry, who lives at The Gables in Chatteris, turned 91 and received a birthday message from Great Northern to mark the occasion. Picture: TWITTER/HEATH BROWN

MORE: Family overwhelmed by support as Hares superfan Joshua celebrates big day in style

Barry also received a message from Tom Moran, managing director at Great Northern, who offered the 91-year-old a possible ride in the cab of one of their trains next year.

Barry could not be more grateful for the reply, and Heath said it made Barry’s year.

Train enthusiast Barry, who lives at The Gables in Chatteris, turned 91 and received a birthday message from Great Northern to mark the occasion. Here, Barry's birthday cake. Picture: TWITTER/HEATH BROWNTrain enthusiast Barry, who lives at The Gables in Chatteris, turned 91 and received a birthday message from Great Northern to mark the occasion. Here, Barry's birthday cake. Picture: TWITTER/HEATH BROWN

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Shocking pictures from A47 crash in Fens which left woman in ‘serious condition’

The serious collision on the A47 at South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn on September 8 involving a car and HGV. Picture: Terry Harris

Driver rushed to hospital in ‘serious condition’ following major crash on A47

The A47 between Rings End and Wisbech will remain closed for a several hours following a major collision between a car and lorry. Picture: Archant/File

Newly-opened B&R Restaurant is the place to go for fine dining in Fenland

Despite their wedding and events company B&R Dining coming to a standstill as a result of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Denise and Peter Mcaleese have opened the doors to their own restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road, March. Picture: HANNAH MARIE DANIEL

‘Dangerous’ inmate attacks prison officer after being refused to collect medication in flip flops

Jamie Richards (left) had his prison sentence extended following an attack on a prison officer at HMP Whitemoor after he was refused to collect medication. Picture: POLICE WALES/PA IMAGES

Wisbech Conservatives explain the reasons why town’s mayor - publican Aigars Balsevics -is temporarily stepping aside

Wisbech town council held its annual meeting and mayor making via Zoom in May and it was streamed on YouTube. Cllr Aigars Balsevics, who earlier had been to the council chamber to be robed, was elected mayor

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Shocking pictures from A47 crash in Fens which left woman in ‘serious condition’

The serious collision on the A47 at South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn on September 8 involving a car and HGV. Picture: Terry Harris

Driver rushed to hospital in ‘serious condition’ following major crash on A47

The A47 between Rings End and Wisbech will remain closed for a several hours following a major collision between a car and lorry. Picture: Archant/File

Newly-opened B&R Restaurant is the place to go for fine dining in Fenland

Despite their wedding and events company B&R Dining coming to a standstill as a result of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Denise and Peter Mcaleese have opened the doors to their own restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road, March. Picture: HANNAH MARIE DANIEL

‘Dangerous’ inmate attacks prison officer after being refused to collect medication in flip flops

Jamie Richards (left) had his prison sentence extended following an attack on a prison officer at HMP Whitemoor after he was refused to collect medication. Picture: POLICE WALES/PA IMAGES

Wisbech Conservatives explain the reasons why town’s mayor - publican Aigars Balsevics -is temporarily stepping aside

Wisbech town council held its annual meeting and mayor making via Zoom in May and it was streamed on YouTube. Cllr Aigars Balsevics, who earlier had been to the council chamber to be robed, was elected mayor

Latest from the Cambs Times

Woman in ‘critical but stable’ condition after major car crash with lorry on A47 in Fens

A woman involved in the A47 crash between a lorry and car at South Brink in Wisbech remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition. Picture: Terry Harris

Chatteris train fan, 91, toasted by Great Northern boss in birthday treat

Train enthusiast Barry, who lives at The Gables in Chatteris, turned 91 and received a birthday message from Great Northern to mark the occasion. Pictures: TWITTER/HEATH BROWN

Council land sales on hold around proposed incinerator site

Fenland District Council passed a motion preventing the sale of its land around the site of the Wisbech incinerator for six months. Pictures: Zoom / Kim Taylor / Supplied

Police officer’s work ‘caused significant disruption to county line drug supply’ across Cambs

Cambridgeshire Police DC Mat Belfitt has been commended for work fighting county line drug supply across the region. Picture: Supplied

New era begins at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris as reception pupils attend for first time

Cromwell Community College in Chatteris welcomed reception pupils to the school for the first time. Picture: CROMWELL COMMUNITY COLLEGE