Chatteris train fan, 91, toasted by Great Northern boss in birthday treat
PUBLISHED: 16:34 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 09 September 2020
Archant
For one care home resident, his birthday perhaps could not have gone any better.
Train enthusiast Barry, who lives at The Gables Care Home in Chatteris, turned 91 last week and was given a homemade Great Northern cake by staff member Heath Brown to mark the occasion.
However, Heath did not want the celebrations to end there. Heath appealed to Great Northern on Twitter on behalf of Barry, writing: “It would make his day if you would reply to him. He had a fantastic day.”
In response, the rail operator congratulated Barry and three days later, was handed a framed message of the tweet.
The message read: “To Barry, a very happy birthday to you, hope you had a great day and Heath and his team looked after you on your special day! All the best, the Great Northern team – Jack.”
Barry also received a message from Tom Moran, managing director at Great Northern, who offered the 91-year-old a possible ride in the cab of one of their trains next year.
Barry could not be more grateful for the reply, and Heath said it made Barry’s year.
