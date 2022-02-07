Town sees healthy turnout to mark 70 years of Queen's reign
- Credit: Tina Prior
A healthy turnout was in attendance as Chatteris marked 70 years since the Queen took to the throne.
The short ceremony at the town’s war memorial on February 6 recognised seven decades since the Queen ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI.
Mayor Linda Ashley welcomed those in attendance, including members of Chatteris Town Council who organised the event, Fenland Council and the rotary club.
The Rev Canon Wendy Thomson, vicar of the Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul, led prayers and the National Anthem, and a Platinum Jubilee flag was raised.
Tina Prior, secretary of the Chatteris Royal British Legion (RBL) branch, said: “The general turnout was good, with members of the RBL, Women’s Section RBL and Rainbows & Brownies also in attendance.
“The weather also stayed fine with the rain holding off until after the event, although the strong winds prevented the RBL Standard bearers from taking the standards to the “carry” position.
“The mayor read a brief presentation which detailed other planned events for the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.
Most Read
- 1 Male in court after suspected recycling centre theft
- 2 MP, Minister, and Chief of Staff to PM - how will Steve Barclay cope?
- 3 Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of assault amid heavy police presence in town
- 4 MP Steve Barclay appointed chief of staff to Boris Johnson
- 5 £1m roundabout 'grenade' that could threaten new supermarket
- 6 Fire crews in river rescue whilst elsewhere sunken boat retrieved
- 7 Body found on town playing field
- 8 Suspected drink driver arrested after late night police chase
- 9 Man who was assaulted in Huntingdon on Sunday has died
"These include street parties, the Midsummer Festival, concerts as well as installing a new town crier and town prince and princess."