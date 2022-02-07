Chatteris marked 70 years to the day since the Queen took to the throne with a short ceremony at the town's war memorial. - Credit: Tina Prior

A healthy turnout was in attendance as Chatteris marked 70 years since the Queen took to the throne.

The short ceremony at the town’s war memorial on February 6 recognised seven decades since the Queen ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI.

Mayor Linda Ashley welcomed those in attendance, including members of Chatteris Town Council who organised the event, Fenland Council and the rotary club.

The Rev Canon Wendy Thomson, vicar of the Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul, led prayers and the National Anthem, and a Platinum Jubilee flag was raised.

Mayor of Chatteris, Cllr Linda Ashley

Tina Prior, secretary of the Chatteris Royal British Legion (RBL) branch, said: “The general turnout was good, with members of the RBL, Women’s Section RBL and Rainbows & Brownies also in attendance.

“The weather also stayed fine with the rain holding off until after the event, although the strong winds prevented the RBL Standard bearers from taking the standards to the “carry” position.

“The mayor read a brief presentation which detailed other planned events for the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

"These include street parties, the Midsummer Festival, concerts as well as installing a new town crier and town prince and princess."