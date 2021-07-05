Gallery

Published: 1:05 PM July 5, 2021

A small ceremony was held to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion's Chatteris branch. - Credit: Tina Prior

Town councillors joined members of the Royal British Legion’s Chatteris branch to mark its centenary year.

The branch held a small ceremony at the town’s war memorial on Wednesday, June 30, 100 years since it was officially formed.

Mayor of Chatteris, Councillor Linda Ashley, laid a wreath on behalf of the town council while Cllr Bill Haggata also attended.

Commemorative cupcakes were on sale at The Old Bakery to mark the event.

Tina Prior of the Chatteris Royal British Legion said: “Branch and Women’s Section Standards were present and branch vice-chairman Robin Lake led the proceedings.

Mayor of Chatteris Linda Ashley and town councillor Bill Haggata at the Royal British Legion event. - Credit: Tina Prior

Commemorative cupcakes were made to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion's Chatteris branch. - Credit: Tina Prior

“A brief history of the branch was read out, followed by a note of thanks from Linda Ashley, recognising the past, present and future work of the British Legion within the town.

“Special mention was made of the youth section for their continued efforts with restoration of the First World War graves and their work with the bus stop and other Remembrance projects.”