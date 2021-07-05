Gallery
Town comes together for 100 years of Royal British Legion
- Credit: Tina Prior
Town councillors joined members of the Royal British Legion’s Chatteris branch to mark its centenary year.
The branch held a small ceremony at the town’s war memorial on Wednesday, June 30, 100 years since it was officially formed.
Mayor of Chatteris, Councillor Linda Ashley, laid a wreath on behalf of the town council while Cllr Bill Haggata also attended.
Commemorative cupcakes were on sale at The Old Bakery to mark the event.
Tina Prior of the Chatteris Royal British Legion said: “Branch and Women’s Section Standards were present and branch vice-chairman Robin Lake led the proceedings.
“A brief history of the branch was read out, followed by a note of thanks from Linda Ashley, recognising the past, present and future work of the British Legion within the town.
“Special mention was made of the youth section for their continued efforts with restoration of the First World War graves and their work with the bus stop and other Remembrance projects.”
