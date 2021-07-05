News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Gallery

Town comes together for 100 years of Royal British Legion

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:05 PM July 5, 2021   
Chatteris Royal British Legion branch marks centenary with ceremony

A small ceremony was held to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion's Chatteris branch. - Credit: Tina Prior

Town councillors joined members of the Royal British Legion’s Chatteris branch to mark its centenary year. 

The branch held a small ceremony at the town’s war memorial on Wednesday, June 30, 100 years since it was officially formed. 

Mayor of Chatteris, Councillor Linda Ashley, laid a wreath on behalf of the town council while Cllr Bill Haggata also attended. 

Royal British Legion Chatteris branch marks 100 years

A small ceremony was held to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion's Chatteris branch. - Credit: Tina Prior

Commemorative cupcakes were on sale at The Old Bakery to mark the event. 

Tina Prior of the Chatteris Royal British Legion said: “Branch and Women’s Section Standards were present and branch vice-chairman Robin Lake led the proceedings. 

Linda Ashley and Bill Haggata of Chatteris Town Council

Mayor of Chatteris Linda Ashley and town councillor Bill Haggata at the Royal British Legion event. - Credit: Tina Prior

Royal British Legion cupcakes made in Chatteris

Commemorative cupcakes were made to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion's Chatteris branch. - Credit: Tina Prior

“A brief history of the branch was read out, followed by a note of thanks from Linda Ashley, recognising the past, present and future work of the British Legion within the town.  

“Special mention was made of the youth section for their continued efforts with restoration of the First World War graves and their work with the bus stop and other Remembrance projects.” 

Wreath laid for 100 years of Chatteris Royal British Legion branch

A small ceremony was held to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion's Chatteris branch. - Credit: Tina Prior

Most Read

  1. 1 MP wants to keep rail bridge off list of UK's ‘most bashed’ 
  2. 2 Motor cyclist injured after slipping on oil spill 
  3. 3 Transit and Ford Focus ram police car after burglary
  1. 4 'Radical overhaul' promised for council owned property company
  2. 5 £100 becomes the new deposit fee for Pay at Pump machines
  3. 6 Fines are back if you skip school for term time family holidays
  4. 7 Man and teen had met before churchyard rape, say police
  5. 8 Live ammunition found at home of former police and crime commissioner 
  6. 9 Tributes to Cambs foster carer, 36, who died suddenly
  7. 10 Man jailed for harassment and assault of his step father 
Heritage
Chatteris News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Around 10,000 racing pigeons disappeared in Cambridgeshire after leaving Peterborough on Saturday, June 19.

Pigeons

‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Paul Davies, owner of Top To Toe

Liquidators called into popular Wisbech hair and beauty salon

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Lance Woollard, aged 65 of Richmond Avenue in March, has admitted murdering 35-year-old Nigel Ebbage,

Cambs Live | Updated

Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Massive sinkhole appears on New Road in Chatteris

Massive sinkhole appears on busy road

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon