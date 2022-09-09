News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Chatteris Mayor, Linda Ashley, pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth ll

Harry Goodman

Published: 3:42 PM September 9, 2022
Mayor of Chatteris Linda Ashley and town councillor Bill Haggata

Mayor of Chatteris Linda Ashley and town councillor Bill Haggata - Credit: Tina Prior

The Mayor of Chatteris, Cllr Linda Ashley, has paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on behalf of of the town and the council.

She said: “We are fortunate to have lived under the reign of the world’s greatest ever monarch.

“Our thoughts are with King Charles III and all members of Her Majesty’s family at this sad time as they mourn the loss of a deeply loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother."

Residents can pay tribute through Books of Condolence at Chatteris Parish Church, Chatteris Library and the King Edward Centre.

Messages can also be left on the council site, on the Royal Family website www.royal.uk and the Council is also happy to accept hand written messages which can be posted to the Council Chambers, 14 Church Lane, Chatteris, PE16 6JA.

Floral tributes can be left at the railings outside Chatteris Parish Church.

The Mayor will read out the official Proclamation of the new Sovereign on Sunday, September 11 at 4pm outside the Parish Church.

