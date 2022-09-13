News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Chatteris marks Charles lll's ascension to the throne

Harry Goodman

Published: 11:20 AM September 13, 2022
Cllr James Carney and his family sign the book of commemoration for Queen Elizabeth ll

The market town of Chatteris celebrated the ascension of Charles lll to the throne with the reading of the proclamation.

The mayor, cllr Linda Ashley, read the proclamation outside the front doors of the Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul.

Part of the floral tribute left outside the Chatteris Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul

She was joined by fellow councillors Alan Gowler, James Carney and others from the Chatteris Town Council as well as many members of the public.

Members from the Royal British Legion, brownies and the church also appeared at the town proclamation.

Mother and son sign the book of commemoration for Queen Elizabeth ll

After the church bells rang for a short time, the Mayor was announced by a member of the ceremony and proceeded to read out the proclamation; announcing the unfortunate passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll and the ascension of Charles lll to the throne.

Those in attendance sang out a portion of the national anthem but with updated lyrics, singing god save the king for the first time in 70 years.

Chatteris News

