Published: 11:43 AM July 21, 2021 Updated: 11:54 AM July 21, 2021

Chloe and Michelle Pauley from Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, will appear on BBC One's Take Off, a new game show hosted by Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby. - Credit: CHLOE PAULEY

A quiz-loving mother and daughter will appear on BBC One this Saturday evening as they star in a new game show hosted by Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby.

Chloe Pauley and her mum Michelle applied to be contestants on Take Off after they saw the advert on Instagram.

"We just thought we would go for it and, being in lockdown, we were bored," said Chloe who wasn't able to work at the time.

"It was something to do really," she added, saying that the game show's prize was a trip to Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Although the pair say they "love a quiz", Chloe says they are "normally quite bad at general knowledge".

But that didn't phase the duo who both work for Vindis in Huntingdon as they went into filming the show with the mindset of "if we go home with nothing, we haven't lost anything".

Chloe and Michelle also got the chance to pose for a selfie with one of the show's host, Bradley Walsh.

"He was such a lovely person," Chloe said.

"We had a photo with him after the show and he is so genuine.

"We didn't speak to Holly too much but she was just as lovely and seemed really down to earth."

Tune in to BBC One at 6pm on Saturday to see how they get on.