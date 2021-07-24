Published: 7:05 PM July 24, 2021

Chloe and Michelle Pauley from Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, have won BBC One's Take Off, a new game show hosted by Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby. They are pictured on set. - Credit: CHLOE PAULEY

A quiz-loving mother and daughter from Chatteris will be jetting off to Los Angeles and Las Vegas after winning a new BBC One game show hosted by Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby.

Chloe Pauley and her mum Michelle applied to be contestants on Take Off after seeing an Instagram advert, but never in their wildest dreams did they imagine winning.

"Me and mum love a quiz but we’re normally quite bad at general knowledge so we were surprised to win," said Chloe.

For a month up to the time of filming in March 2020, she said they wouldn’t stop talking about it but were very nervous.

"But we thought we came with nothing so if we go home with nothing we haven’t lost anything," she added.

"We just thought we would go for it and, being in lockdown, we were bored," said Chloe who wasn't able to work at the time.

Although the pair, who both work for Vindis in Huntingdon, say they "love a quiz", Chloe says they are "normally quite bad at general knowledge".

They may have put themselves forward for "something to do", but it's resulted in them winning a once in a lifetime seven-night trip with all food and expenses paid for.

Chloe and Michelle also got the chance to pose for a selfie with one of the show's hosts, Bradley Walsh.

"He was such a lovely person," Chloe said. "We had a photo with him after the show and he is so genuine.

"We didn't speak to Holly too much but she was just as lovely and seemed really down to earth."