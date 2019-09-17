'It was totally amazing and magnificent' - Chatteris mother-of-five takes on tandem skydive to raise money for charity

Katrina Harrison from Chatteris took on the tandem skydive in aid of The Sick Children's Trust. Picture: FAMILY Archant

A mother-of-five from Chatteris jumped out of plane to raise more than £1000 for a charity close to her heart.

Katrina Harrison took on the tandem skydive in aid of Acorn House, based at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, after her son was taken ill there in 2013.

The 34-year-old raised £1286.50 from supportive family and friends who decided to sponsor her.

"The skydive itself was totally amazing and magnificent," she said.

"The views when leaving the plane were breathtakingly spectacular.

"I'm so glad to have experienced it and raised money for such a good cause at the same time."

Now a full-time mum, Katrina has previously held bric-a-brac sales as well as running raffles and tombolas to raise money for charity.

Acorn House first opened in 2000 and acquires a range of facilities including 15 family bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a children's garden.

The Sick Children's Trust owns 10 houses across the UK and seeks to aid the recovery of sick children by supporting the whole family.

The skydive took place on last weekend at the North London Skydiving Centre in Wimblington.

