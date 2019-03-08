Chatteris nursery loses 'outstanding' Ofsted rating and now 'requires improvement' says inspection report

The show must go - and Clarence House put their best feet forward for the Chatteris festival parade. But Ofsted remains unhappy with the nursery and warned they need to improve urgently.

A Chatteris nursery has lost its 'outstanding' rating by Ofsted and is now in need of urgent improvement, says a new report.

Ofsted inspector Gail Warnes visited Clarence House in Bridge Street on June 3 and was not happy with what she found.

Her findings reveal that in all key areas ranging from management to teaching and behaviour and welfare, the nursery 'requires improvement'.

Examples are quoted to show, for example, that staff is "not always vigilant in identifying potential hazards to young people.

"There are occasions when children's safety is affected due to the insufficient assessment of potential hazards".

Ms Warnes said that on the day of her inspection although adult-to-child ratios were met, staff did not take appropriate action to reduce the risk of trip hazards.

She also felt the nursery's strategies to support children who speak English as an additional language is "not consistently effective to ensure they make good progress".

She felt that "some children do not make enough progress" but despite this "they are eager to do things for themselves and develop good hygiene and self-care routines. "

Ofsted said the snap inspection was called "as a result of the assessment procession, following information we received about this provider".

On a positive note Ofsted noted that staff work well in partnership with other professionals and that the children themselves settle quickly and enjoy themselves at the nursery.

"Children develop good bonds with staff," concluded Ms Warnes. "They demonstrate that they feel safe and secure. Children are confident to seek cuddles should they need reassurance."

And she noted that "parents are positive about the nursery; they state that their children are happy and form good relationships with staff".