Photographer films wildlife in lockdown videos to ‘brighten up the day for people’

PUBLISHED: 12:03 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 11 May 2020

Chatteris photographer and postman Martyn Jolley has been filming wildlife during the coronavirus lockdown to try and brighten up the day for people. The red-legged partridge he photographed is pictured. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Chatteris photographer and postman Martyn Jolley has been filming wildlife during the coronavirus lockdown to try and brighten up the day for people. The red-legged partridge he photographed is pictured. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

A Fenland postman and photographer has been keeping busy over the last few weeks by filming his own Wildlife In Lockdown series.

Chatteris photographer and postman Martyn Jolley captioned this photo 'Dove and Hare at the starting line'. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEYChatteris photographer and postman Martyn Jolley captioned this photo 'Dove and Hare at the starting line'. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Martyn Jolley, who lives in Chatteris, has captured all sorts of animals, including hedgehogs at night, mice looking for crumbs and - in his own words - ‘a pigeon acting brave’.

His videos show how nature is carrying on as normal - even while the rest of the world slows down due to the coronavirus.

He said of the videos: “It’s nice to see nature going about its business.

Chatteris photographer and postman Martyn Jolley's photo of a bunny. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEYChatteris photographer and postman Martyn Jolley's photo of a bunny. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

“Capturing their habitats and funny things they do helps to take your mind off of things in our world.

“I hope it will make people laugh and brighten up the day for people.”

Chatteris postman and photographer Martyn Jolley's insect photo. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEYChatteris postman and photographer Martyn Jolley's insect photo. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Chatteris postman and photographer Martyn Jolley's photo of a red-legged partridge. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEYChatteris postman and photographer Martyn Jolley's photo of a red-legged partridge. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

