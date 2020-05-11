Photographer films wildlife in lockdown videos to ‘brighten up the day for people’
PUBLISHED: 12:03 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 11 May 2020
Archant
A Fenland postman and photographer has been keeping busy over the last few weeks by filming his own Wildlife In Lockdown series.
Martyn Jolley, who lives in Chatteris, has captured all sorts of animals, including hedgehogs at night, mice looking for crumbs and - in his own words - ‘a pigeon acting brave’.
His videos show how nature is carrying on as normal - even while the rest of the world slows down due to the coronavirus.
He said of the videos: “It’s nice to see nature going about its business.
“Capturing their habitats and funny things they do helps to take your mind off of things in our world.
“I hope it will make people laugh and brighten up the day for people.”
