Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man with MDMA is arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in Chatteris

PUBLISHED: 10:14 19 March 2019

Chatteris Police arrest a man on suspicion of posession with intent to supply MDMA

Chatteris Police arrest a man on suspicion of posession with intent to supply MDMA

©2019 Archant

A man was arrested for possession with intent to supply a large quantity of Class A drugs in Chatteris.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said the man was found walking around the street with MDMA.

The spokesman said: “We swiftly acted on intelligence at the weekend to identify a male carrying Class A drugs around the streets.

“After he was located and searched a significant amount of Class A drugs were seized and the male has now been reported for possession with intent to supply.

“We are working with your community in tackling this issue and will, as you will see act on intelligence to identify, and bring to justice those who have no thought as to the dangers and community impact their actions bring to your town.

“If you carry drugs, we will find you.”

Possession can get up to seven years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.

Supplying someone else, even friends, can get a life prison sentence, an unlimited fine or both.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Toughen up guidelines or the mesh scandal will repeat itself, warn campaigners, whose survey shows one in 20 women have attempted suicide

Sling The Mesh survey reveals half of women with mesh implant injuries have had suicidal thoughts. A third say their children have become their carers. Picture: PEXELS

Man with MDMA is arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in Chatteris

Chatteris Police arrest a man on suspicion of posession with intent to supply MDMA

Tongue in cheek social media post by the police officer out to catch those parking illegally in a Fenland town - overall he won the Facebook debate

All in a morning's work for the police officer in Whittlesey who having issued two parking tickets warned he was ready and waiting to catch more offenders. Picture; FEN COPS

Atmosphere is ‘electric’ as a charity darts match and auction raises £10,000 for local cancer patients

The Mark Cross charity darts and auction event is into its ninth year. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Toughen up guidelines or the mesh scandal will repeat itself, warn campaigners, whose survey shows one in 20 women have attempted suicide

Sling The Mesh survey reveals half of women with mesh implant injuries have had suicidal thoughts. A third say their children have become their carers. Picture: PEXELS

Man with MDMA is arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in Chatteris

Chatteris Police arrest a man on suspicion of posession with intent to supply MDMA

Tongue in cheek social media post by the police officer out to catch those parking illegally in a Fenland town - overall he won the Facebook debate

All in a morning's work for the police officer in Whittlesey who having issued two parking tickets warned he was ready and waiting to catch more offenders. Picture; FEN COPS

Atmosphere is ‘electric’ as a charity darts match and auction raises £10,000 for local cancer patients

The Mark Cross charity darts and auction event is into its ninth year. Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

Thank you Brainbow! Chatteris dad treks for brain tumour centre that cares for his daughter

Gareth Booth with his daughter Grace.He is running the Jurassic Coast for Brainbow at Addenbrooke's. Picture: GARETH BOOTH

Hundreds of homes to be built in Fenland by 2023 as Clarion say the district is their ‘main priority’

More than 400 homes will be built in Fenland over the next five years bringing a £17 million investment to the district. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

High flying students enjoy a tour of RAF Coningsby

Uniformed Services students from the College of West Anglia’s Wisbech campus visited RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire, for an inspiring tour and demonstrations. Picture: COWA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists