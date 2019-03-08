Man with MDMA is arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in Chatteris

A man was arrested for possession with intent to supply a large quantity of Class A drugs in Chatteris.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said the man was found walking around the street with MDMA.

The spokesman said: “We swiftly acted on intelligence at the weekend to identify a male carrying Class A drugs around the streets.

“After he was located and searched a significant amount of Class A drugs were seized and the male has now been reported for possession with intent to supply.

“We are working with your community in tackling this issue and will, as you will see act on intelligence to identify, and bring to justice those who have no thought as to the dangers and community impact their actions bring to your town.

“If you carry drugs, we will find you.”

Possession can get up to seven years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.

Supplying someone else, even friends, can get a life prison sentence, an unlimited fine or both.