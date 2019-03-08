Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Empress swimming pool, Chatteris, returns to the auction room but this time guide price now £200,000 after failing to sell last time

PUBLISHED: 13:15 12 June 2019

Barnard Marcus has listed Empress Pool, Chatteris, with a guide price of £200,000 when it returns to their auction rooms in London on June 25. The pool failed to sell when it went up for auction in London last month. Picture; BARNARD MARCUS

Barnard Marcus has listed Empress Pool, Chatteris, with a guide price of £200,000 when it returns to their auction rooms in London on June 25. The pool failed to sell when it went up for auction in London last month. Picture; BARNARD MARCUS

Archant

Guide price of the Empress swimming pool in Chatteris has dropped to £200,000 when it goes back under the hammer later this month.

Barnard Marcus has listed Empress Pool, Chatteris, with a guide price of £200,000 when it returns to their auction rooms in London on June 25. The pool failed to sell when it went up for auction in London last month. Picture; BARNARD MARCUS Barnard Marcus has listed Empress Pool, Chatteris, with a guide price of £200,000 when it returns to their auction rooms in London on June 25. The pool failed to sell when it went up for auction in London last month. Picture; BARNARD MARCUS

Barnard Marcus has listed the pool for their next auction on June 25 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London.

Previously a price of up to £500,000 was being touted for the property although the guide price had dropped considerably by the time it went up unsuccessfully for auction the first time.

Now it is being advertised in an auction catalogue as a 'freehold leisure investment' but with development potential.

A 'keep the pool' campaign has been launched locally and a bid is being made to Fenland Council to confirm it as an asset of community value (ACV) that would give a six month window for the town to rally and buy it.

Barnard Marcus has listed Empress Pool, Chatteris, with a guide price of £200,000 when it returns to their auction rooms in London on June 25. The pool failed to sell when it went up for auction in London last month. Picture; BARNARD MARCUS Barnard Marcus has listed Empress Pool, Chatteris, with a guide price of £200,000 when it returns to their auction rooms in London on June 25. The pool failed to sell when it went up for auction in London last month. Picture; BARNARD MARCUS

Barnard Marcus describes it as the chance to acquire "a unique leisure opportunity with possible reversionary development prospects (STPP) situated within the heart of the town.

"The building was formerly a cinema and understood to have been converted circa 1964 to provide bespoke swimming pool leisure facilities with reception room, changing room facilities and other ancillary space."

The auctioneer's note there is additional first floor space which is currently not utilised with a total gross internal floor area of some 6,500sq.ft including a former car showroom which is offered with vacant possession.

In total the building sits within 0.235 acres with frontage to Park Street.

Barnard Marcus has listed Empress Pool, Chatteris, with a guide price of £200,000 when it returns to their auction rooms in London on June 25. The pool failed to sell when it went up for auction in London last month. Picture; BARNARD MARCUS Barnard Marcus has listed Empress Pool, Chatteris, with a guide price of £200,000 when it returns to their auction rooms in London on June 25. The pool failed to sell when it went up for auction in London last month. Picture; BARNARD MARCUS

Barnard Marcus says the pool is let to N W Angell, G Brinton and D Frost (trustees of Empress Swimming Pool Trust) which has charitable status. The lease is for a term of 15 years from January 1, 2001 and was originally let at £4,500 per annum with the current rent being £6,000 per annum effective following the rent review in January 2007.

"The tenants are currently holding on this lease and have a rolling option to terminate the lease giving not less than six months' notice in writing expiring on any anniversary day of the term," say the auctioneers.

"A purchaser may wish to consider serving requisite notices under the Landlord and Tenant Act to terminate the lease for the purposes of redevelopment or indeed negotiate new terms with the charity.

"Given the significant built area and position of this property, it is considered that the space has significant redevelopment potential subject to the necessary consents and purchasers are deemed to rely on their own enquiries in this respect."

Barnard Marcus has listed Empress Pool, Chatteris, with a guide price of £200,000 when it returns to their auction rooms in London on June 25. The pool failed to sell when it went up for auction in London last month. Picture; BARNARD MARCUSBarnard Marcus has listed Empress Pool, Chatteris, with a guide price of £200,000 when it returns to their auction rooms in London on June 25. The pool failed to sell when it went up for auction in London last month. Picture; BARNARD MARCUS

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Man convicted of attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH could be on the run in March after escaping HMP Springhill prison

Anthony Bolden (pictured) could be on the run in March after escaping prison serving a sentence for attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH. Picture: THAMES VALLEY POLICE / WIKI FILE

Motor cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

‘Life can be taken away so quickly’: March teen speaks out after losing control of his car and flipping off the road in wet weather

The scene on Elm Road on Tuesday (June 11) after Shae Pooley (inset) was involved in a crash which saw his Seat Ibiza flip into the March Rugby Club playing field. Picture: FACEBOOK / SHAE POOLEY

Government Planning Inspector rejects bid by St John’s College, Cambridge to build 95 homes at Estover, March

95 homes planned for this site in March have been refused on appeal. The application was refused by Fenland Council, a decision now confirmed on appeal. Picture; ARCHANT

Police find smashed-up Vauxhall Astra car left abandoned on Chain Bridge in March

The damaged car which was left abandoned on Chain Bridge in March. Picture: SUPPLIED

Most Read

Man convicted of attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH could be on the run in March after escaping HMP Springhill prison

Anthony Bolden (pictured) could be on the run in March after escaping prison serving a sentence for attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH. Picture: THAMES VALLEY POLICE / WIKI FILE

Motor cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

‘Life can be taken away so quickly’: March teen speaks out after losing control of his car and flipping off the road in wet weather

The scene on Elm Road on Tuesday (June 11) after Shae Pooley (inset) was involved in a crash which saw his Seat Ibiza flip into the March Rugby Club playing field. Picture: FACEBOOK / SHAE POOLEY

Government Planning Inspector rejects bid by St John’s College, Cambridge to build 95 homes at Estover, March

95 homes planned for this site in March have been refused on appeal. The application was refused by Fenland Council, a decision now confirmed on appeal. Picture; ARCHANT

Police find smashed-up Vauxhall Astra car left abandoned on Chain Bridge in March

The damaged car which was left abandoned on Chain Bridge in March. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Cambs Times

Empress swimming pool, Chatteris, returns to the auction room but this time guide price now £200,000 after failing to sell last time

Barnard Marcus has listed Empress Pool, Chatteris, with a guide price of £200,000 when it returns to their auction rooms in London on June 25. The pool failed to sell when it went up for auction in London last month. Picture; BARNARD MARCUS

‘Life can be taken away so quickly’: March teen speaks out after losing control of his car and flipping off the road in wet weather

The scene on Elm Road on Tuesday (June 11) after Shae Pooley (inset) was involved in a crash which saw his Seat Ibiza flip into the March Rugby Club playing field. Picture: FACEBOOK / SHAE POOLEY

Artists to tell the tale on responding to environmental disaster in Wisbech

Keepers: After Dystopia, created by Mandy Caldon. Picture: PETER KING

REVIEW: Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson shine in Late Night, a behind the curtain peak at the male-dominated, misogynistic world of television

Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson shine in Late Night, a behind the curtain peak at the male-dominated, misogynistic world of television

Man wanted after entering Cambridgeshire bank ‘armed with a gun’ demanding money from cashiers inside

The man wanted by police in connection with an attempted armed robbery at the Cambridge Building Society bank in Sawston (inset). Picture: CAMBS COPS / GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists