Advanced search

Poppies on lamppost effort in Chatteris raises an amazing sum for Royal British Legion

PUBLISHED: 14:49 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 17 November 2019

Town councillor James Carney helped to raise £860 for a Remembrance effort by organising for sponsored poppies to be erected on lampposts across Chatteris. Picture; SUBMITTED

Town councillor James Carney helped to raise £860 for a Remembrance effort by organising for sponsored poppies to be erected on lampposts across Chatteris. Picture; SUBMITTED

Archant

Town councillor and former mayor James Carney helped to raise £860 with a 'poppy on a lamppost' effort in Chatteris.

Town councillor James Carney helped to raise £860 for a Remembrance effort by organising for sponsored poppies to be erected on lampposts across Chatteris. Picture; SUBMITTEDTown councillor James Carney helped to raise £860 for a Remembrance effort by organising for sponsored poppies to be erected on lampposts across Chatteris. Picture; SUBMITTED

"Last year I did 18 poppies to mark the year 1918 as it was the centenary of the end of WWI and I had a great response and raised £435," he said.

"I got the idea after seeing lamppost poppies in Ely and Sutton in 2017 but thought I could also use it as a fundraising opportunity for the Royal British Legion."

He said: "This year I had 39 poppies (to denote 1939) as it is the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of WWII.

"All 39 were sponsored by individuals, families and businesses all of whom are located in Chatteris or have connections to the town."

Town councillor James Carney helped to raise £860 for a Remembrance effort by organising for sponsored poppies to be erected on lampposts across Chatteris. Picture; SUBMITTEDTown councillor James Carney helped to raise £860 for a Remembrance effort by organising for sponsored poppies to be erected on lampposts across Chatteris. Picture; SUBMITTED

He said the poppies were not just about two world wars and a small number of poppies both last year and this were to remember service personnel killed in more recent conflicts such as Iraq and Afghanistan.

You may also want to watch:

"The most recent one was in honour of a soldier who died in March 2018 whilst on a military training exercise," said Mr Carney.

He said: "It wasn't totally without its challenges to get where we are now - this year I had to submit a risk assessment and proof of public liability insurance to the Cambs CC highways and street lighting department- in case the poppies posed a health and safety risk!

Town councillor James Carney helped to raise £860 for a Remembrance effort by organising for sponsored poppies to be erected on lampposts across Chatteris. Picture; SUBMITTEDTown councillor James Carney helped to raise £860 for a Remembrance effort by organising for sponsored poppies to be erected on lampposts across Chatteris. Picture; SUBMITTED

"Luckily I had most of the information they needed to begin with and the Chatteris RBL helped provide the further documentation needed."

He said that that other behind the scenes workers included help from his wife, Amy, and Anne Wells of the King Edward Centre where they printed out, laminated and trimmed the sponsor messages ready for applying to the poppies.

"Ian Benney helped me install them on the lampposts so big thanks to him too," he said.

"In some cases it was quite touching to read the messages that some people asked to be put on and it brought home the importance of remembrance.

Town councillor James Carney helped to raise £860 for a Remembrance effort by organising for sponsored poppies to be erected on lampposts across Chatteris. Picture; SUBMITTEDTown councillor James Carney helped to raise £860 for a Remembrance effort by organising for sponsored poppies to be erected on lampposts across Chatteris. Picture; SUBMITTED

"Finally I'd like say to say a huge thank you to all the sponsors for their generosity plus the aforementioned people and the RBL for their assistance."

Most Read

Warning: Flooding at Welney is expected at any moment

Flooding imminent on the Welney Wash Road - Environment Agency officials are noting the rise in water levels which could lead shortly to the road being closed to motorists. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Here’s why Cambridgeshire PCCC Jason Ablewhite quit his £85,000 a year job and why he faces a police inquiry

Out suddenly, the £85,000 a year police commissioner for Cambridgeshire Jason Ablewhite has quit. He was forced out following revelations of social media exchanges that were brought to the attention of Cambridgeshire Police and now subject to an inquiry. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Car crash in March - police are on the scene

Three-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIED

Drivers ignore ‘road closed’ signs at Wash Road, Welney, and battle through flooded road - but for how much longer dare they?

Hundreds of motorists ignored 'road closed' signs at Welney today as the barriers went up to warn of the Welney Wash Road being flooded. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

The Rise and Fall of police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite who quit his £85,000 year post today

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

Warning: Flooding at Welney is expected at any moment

Flooding imminent on the Welney Wash Road - Environment Agency officials are noting the rise in water levels which could lead shortly to the road being closed to motorists. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Here’s why Cambridgeshire PCCC Jason Ablewhite quit his £85,000 a year job and why he faces a police inquiry

Out suddenly, the £85,000 a year police commissioner for Cambridgeshire Jason Ablewhite has quit. He was forced out following revelations of social media exchanges that were brought to the attention of Cambridgeshire Police and now subject to an inquiry. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Car crash in March - police are on the scene

Three-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIED

Drivers ignore ‘road closed’ signs at Wash Road, Welney, and battle through flooded road - but for how much longer dare they?

Hundreds of motorists ignored 'road closed' signs at Welney today as the barriers went up to warn of the Welney Wash Road being flooded. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

The Rise and Fall of police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite who quit his £85,000 year post today

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Poppies on lamppost effort in Chatteris raises an amazing sum for Royal British Legion

Town councillor James Carney helped to raise £860 for a Remembrance effort by organising for sponsored poppies to be erected on lampposts across Chatteris. Picture; SUBMITTED

‘A big hug and a well done were never more vital than now’ the moving tribute by police officer to those who helped victims of Cambridgeshire crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Comedian Lenny Henry will ask ‘Who Am I Again?’ at Cambridge Corn Exchange show

One of Britain’s best-known comedians, Lenny Henry, is coming to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Monday November 25 to share stories of his life.

Regional photographers come together at Wisbech & District Camera Club’s Pat Goode competition

The Best Projected Digital Image award was presented by chairman Roger Newark (far left), judge David Gibbins (centre left), Andy Gutteridge (PICO, centre right) and club president Simon King. Picture: WISBECH & DISTRICT CAMERA CLUB

Fictitious British news reporter Jonathan Pie brings Fake News tour to Peterborough Cresset

Fictitious British news reporter Jonathan Pie is bringing his Fake News tour to The Cresset in Peterborough on Wednesday November 27. He is pictured outside 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: FACEBOOK/JONATHAN PIE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists