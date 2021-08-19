Published: 1:35 PM August 19, 2021 Updated: 1:41 PM August 19, 2021

Chatteris postmaster Satish Karia has sold up following the death of his wife Ramila Karia. - Credit: FAMILY

Chatteris postmaster Satish Karia has sold up after finding the daily commute from Peterborough "distressing and painful" without his wife, who died last year.

Satish, his son Sunit and daughter Reshma made the "heartbreaking" decision to hand over "our beautiful and lovely post office" to new owners following the death of postmistress Ramila Karia.

"This has not been an easy decision as you all know how much my wife loved the post office," he said, adding that the family is "still struggling immensely to come to terms with our tragic and cruel loss".

Chatteris postmaster Satish Karia has sold up following the death of his wife Ramila Karia. Her daughter Reshma (left) said her "mumsy" is "the kindest soul anyone will ever meet” and praised her for “fighting and battling until the end”. - Credit: RESHMA KARIA

"I need time to spend with my children and am finding the daily commute to and from Peterborough to Chatteris without my wife Ramy by my side and not in the post office very distressing and painful."

Satish added that his own health is suffering due to what has happened and trying to come to terms with new responsibilities.

He has, however, thanked the local community for their support during such a difficult time.

"We are extremely grateful, privileged and honoured to have been able to serve and be part of the Chatteris community for the last 13 years.

"We will never forget the overwhelming support, love, messages and flowers that we received from the community when my wife passed away last year.

"Ramy and I would like to thank you all for giving us wonderful memories of our time in Chatteris.

"We've made a lot of friends during our time here and I would like to thank all of them for their help and support whenever needed."

He thanked Alex and Kinga for their "total dedication, support and understanding", adding that "without these two I would have not been able to carry on as long as I have".

He also thanked Royal Mail staff Gary, Martyn, Mike, Karl and Paul for their help and support over the past year and a half ("and long before then too").

Chatteris Post Office will be handed over to the new owners on Wednesday August 25. Therefore, it will be closed on that day from 9am to 1pm.

The new owners are Jaspreet and her husband Hardev. They, Satish says, "will get to know the community and the ways of Chatteris having come from the city of Leeds.

"I hope you welcome the new owners to Chatteris and make them feel as welcome as we all have felt over these years.

"However, fret not as both Alexander James Wilkinson and Kinga Puczkowska shall be continuing on in their jobs with the new owners, so rest assured that you will get the same level of service that you have come to expect from us all these years.

"And I shall also be around to help with the new owners while they getting settled into the shop, so I won't be going quite yet."