Chatteris Post Office is closed from today because of ‘staff health issues’

PUBLISHED: 16:58 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 08 April 2020

Chatteris Post Office is closed while staff self-isolate.

Archant

Residents shared their support and well-wishes for the town’s post master, who said he will update everyone once they’re ready to reopen.

Satish Karia, who runs the High Street branch, posted in the Chatteris Free Discussion group on Facebook to explain staff are following NHS advice ‘to stay at home for the time being’.

He posted: “As you’ll understand, we cannot safely give the community the service that is expected from us and therefore we have to this sad and regrettable decision to close the Post Office and shop until such time as we continue safely.

“We will keep you informed of any changes in this situation and we will announce when we plan on reopening as soon as we can.”

In response to the post, many members shared messages of support and urged Mr Karia and his staff to ‘stay safe’.

Post offices near to the Chatteris branch are still open and offering varied services.

In Doddington, the Post Office branch at One Stop is offering essential services only.

It will process cash withdrawals and payments, sales of gas and electric and bill payments - but staff are not handling letters and parcels.

Meanwhile, the Post Office at Premier in Wimblington is still open and offering all services. It is only allowing two customers into the shop at any one time.

Further afield, branches at Warboys, Manea and Mepal are also open and offering the same services before the coronavirus lockdown.

