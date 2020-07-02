Fenland pub slams on brakes as businesses prepare to reopen their doors

A Fenland pub has slammed on the brakes ahead of a potential comeback as restaurants, pubs and hair salons prepare to reopen their doors.

The Sportsman in Chatteris said they want to allow more time to get ready before they reopen, which is hoped to be later this month.

Writing on social media, a spokesperson for The Sportsman said: “We’re looking forward to seeing all of you and welcoming you back to the pub, however, we want to give it a little more time to see how the lifting of the lockdown pans out, for everyone’s safety.

“We do not want to rush this and put anyone at risk.”

“With what’s happening, we feel it’s too soon, and there’s a lot to do and consider for not just your health, but our staffs and families as well.”

The decision to remain shut comes as a large chunk of the Fenland economy takes a steady approach towards returning to the new normal from Saturday, July 4 for the first time since March.

Although customers will have to wait slightly longer, The Sportsman said the changes they have to make will benefit the pub in time to come.

The spokesperson added: “We will be looking to hopefully reopen from July 23 as long as we feel it is right for everyone, but that could change in the coming weeks.

“We thank you for all your support and we’re really looking forward to seeing you all very soon.”

