‘Well-managed’ and socially-distanced wreath-laying ceremony to mark Remembrance Day

Remembrance Sunday in Chatteris was held with a small, official ceremony will take place at the war memorial at 11am with various groups representing local councils and the RBL. Picture; TINA PRIOR Archant

A “very different” Remembrance Day event was held in Chatteris to remember the fallen on Sunday.

While hundreds of residents would normally line the streets to honour the fallen, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic meant that numbers had to be limited this year.

Instead, a small ceremony took place at the town’s war memorial at 11am, with a selection of invited members representing the town and district councils and the legion.

Tina Prior, of the Chatteris branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “It was a very different occasion from that we are all accustomed to, but well managed and everyone adhered to the restrictions.”

A bugler played from the front of the church, away from everyone at the memorial, while standard-bearers carried out their duties within their own gardens.

The wreath-laying ceremony was filmed and made available for viewing shortly after on social media.

