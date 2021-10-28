News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Extra precautions in place for Remembrance Sunday church service

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:19 PM October 28, 2021   
Mandatory masks and limited numbers are some of the extra precautions in place for Chatteris' Remembrance Sunday

Mandatory masks and limited numbers are some of the extra precautions in place for Chatteris' Remembrance Sunday church service. Picture: TINA PRIOR - Credit: Archant

A Remembrance Sunday church service in Chatteris is to be scaled back with Covid-safe measures including mandatory face coverings and limited numbers. 

With Covid cases continuing to rise, the Royal British Legion has been advised to take extra precautions. 

In a post on social media, those who will be attending have been informed that the service, held in the parish church will have limited numbers. 

A spokesperson said: “Everyone entering the church MUST wear a face covering. 

“Invited guests, veterans, serving military personnel and standard/flag bearers will be given priority to attend the service.” 

You may also want to watch:

They added that those representing community organisations will be asked to limit their attendance to two members. 

Youth standard and flag bearers must be accompanied by one adult.

Most Read

  1. 1 BMW driver 'intentionally rammed' Ford car on A142 before fleeing scene
  2. 2 Binmen revolt over alleged bullying, poor pay, low morale and staffing crisis  
  3. 3 Man charged over death threats to deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner
  1. 4 Football club ‘disappointed’ after vandals damage toilet facilities
  2. 5 Woman pedestrian in her 50s killed in guided busway crash
  3. 6 Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People's Postcode Lottery
  4. 7 Drug dealer racially abused police officer
  5. 8 Person cut out of car after two-vehicle crash
  6. 9 Ramsey woman to appear in court to face drug dealing charges
  7. 10 Three people arrested in Somersham after stash of Cannabis found in car

“We have to be sensible in considering the health and wellbeing of everyone taking part,” said the spokesperson. 

Remembrance Day
Covid - A Year On
Chatteris News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Caravan misjudges height and gets wedged under Stonea bridge

Greater Anglia | Updated

Sat nav 'takes one for the team' in bridge crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia has halted an Ipswich to Peterborough train at Ely

Cambs Live | Updated

Rowdy passengers force train cancellation

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Archive photo of dockey bags for lunch

Quiz | Quiz

7 questions that could decide if you truly are from the Fens

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
First photos from fire tonight at Walpole Cross Keys 

Cambs Live | Updated

Crews tackle huge Fens blaze

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon