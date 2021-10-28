Extra precautions in place for Remembrance Sunday church service
A Remembrance Sunday church service in Chatteris is to be scaled back with Covid-safe measures including mandatory face coverings and limited numbers.
With Covid cases continuing to rise, the Royal British Legion has been advised to take extra precautions.
In a post on social media, those who will be attending have been informed that the service, held in the parish church will have limited numbers.
A spokesperson said: “Everyone entering the church MUST wear a face covering.
“Invited guests, veterans, serving military personnel and standard/flag bearers will be given priority to attend the service.”
They added that those representing community organisations will be asked to limit their attendance to two members.
Youth standard and flag bearers must be accompanied by one adult.
“We have to be sensible in considering the health and wellbeing of everyone taking part,” said the spokesperson.