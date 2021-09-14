News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Party to commemorate 100 years of Royal British Legion in town

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:57 AM September 14, 2021    Updated: 9:58 AM September 14, 2021
Chatteris Royal British Legion 100th anniversary celebrations

Chatteris Royal British Legion branch vice-chair and standardbearer Robin Lake, WS chair and standardbearer Jan Baynes, branch president Richard Mandley, deputy lieutenant's wife Diane Knight, deputy lieutenant Col Mark Knight MBE DL and branch chairman Norman Larke.

Members and guests of the Chatteris branch of the Royal British Legion enjoyed a celebration party to commemorate 100 years of the RBL in the town.

The VIP guest on Saturday September 11 was Col Mark Knight MBE DL, accompanied by his wife, Diane.

They were representing Julie Spence OBE QPM, the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire.

In his opening address, Col (Retired) Knight outlined the work of the RBL and gave a brief history of the organisation.

Live music at the Chatteris Royal British Legion's 100th anniversary party. 

Live music at the Chatteris Royal British Legion's 100th anniversary party. - Credit: TINA PRIOR

He continued with references to the work of the Chatteris branch and acknowledged this was due to elected officers for their dedication.

Live music was performed by the trio Dunne & Rusted from Grantham.

They entertained with music from the 60s, 70s and 80s in two 60-minute sets.

Tina Prior, of the Chatteris RBL, said: "The branch would like to thank everyone who came along to mark this milestone occasion with us. 

All the action of the Chatteris Royal British Legion's 100th anniversary party. 

All the action of the Chatteris Royal British Legion's 100th anniversary party. - Credit: TINA PRIOR

"We hope you had an enjoyable evening. Thanks also to the Chatteris branch Women's Section for all their help and support, especially in creating the history displays.

"And thank you for all the raffle prize donations- £125 was raised.

"Well done to the committee for getting everything together and making sure the evening ran smoothly and successfully.

"This was the final social event on the Chatteris branch calendar that will be overseen by branch chairman Norman Larke BEM as he will be stepping down from his role at the annual meeting in November this year."

