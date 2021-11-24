Gallery
Chairman steps down and youth awards presented at town’s Royal British Legion meeting
- Credit: Chatterus Royal British Legion
A large number of Chatteris’ Royal British Legion (RBL) members attended the branch’s annual meeting on November 15 where its chairman stepped down and the winner of the youth awards was announced.
Chatteris’ chairman, Major Norman Larke BEM, is moving away to be nearer to family in Wales.
In his chairman's report, he took the opportunity to thank members of the branch for their support over the years.
He also played special mention to the Youth Section, amongst whom he said it was possible there may be a future chairman for the Chatteris RBL.
Members of Major Larke’s committee were each presented with a certificate of appreciation for their hard work during the past year and, where applicable, for their contributions during the years previous during his long tenure.
A new committee were elected with Anne Wells taking over the chairship.
Other committee positions remained as previous with the exception of the secretary role which was vacated by Jenny Mandley and taken up by publicity officer, Tina Prior.
Major Larke and his wife Yvonne were presented with various gifts before leaving the meeting, which consisted of a guard of honour to the Royal British Legion March.
Elaine King and Judith Bent, daughters of the late Ken and Margaret Gowler were two of many who attended the meeting.
Ken and Margaret were both past presidents of branch and women’s section, as well as being poppy appeal organisers for over 30 years.
The youth awards were created in their memory to help promote the legion to younger members and celebrate the work they do within and for their communities.
Publicity officer, Tina Prior, said: “This year was very close, but youth leaders Becky Edgeley and David Seal decided that the recipient had worked very hard at improving at school, along with volunteering with the Youth Section.
“Marcus Neve won – it's a well-deserved award for a promising young man.
“He’s helped out at Ramsey rural museum on several occasions, run the Youth Section fundraising stall at various events and participated in the crafts and grave cleaning activities.”
The next branch meeting will be on Monday December 6 at 7pm at the Cross Keys Hotel where branch join women’s section for a Christmas party.