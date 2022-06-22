News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Chatteris Royal British Legion commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war ending

Harry Goodman

Published: 10:04 AM June 22, 2022
Reverend Canon Wendy Thomson leading prayer at the end of Falklands war 40th anniversary remembrance service

Reverend Canon Wendy Thomson leading prayer at the end of Falklands war 40th anniversary remembrance service - Credit: Tina Prior

The Chatteris branch of the Royal British Legion have held a short service of remembrance to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands war. 

Anne Wells leading the end of Falklands war 40th anniversary remembrance service

Anne Wells leading the end of Falklands war 40th anniversary remembrance service - Credit: Tina Prior

The short service was held Tuesday June 14 at the war memorial outside the church of St Peter and St Paul at 11am. 

Jane Lake reading the Falklands hymn at the end of Falklands war 40th anniversary remembrance service

Jane Lake reading the Falklands hymn at the end of Falklands war 40th anniversary remembrance service - Credit: Tina Prior

Service was led by branch vice chairman Anne Wells, the Falklands Hymn was read by Jane Lake, a wreath was laid by Caroline Hopper along with a stem of three poppies for the three civilians that also lost their lives during the war which was followed by Reverend Canon Wendy Thomson leading the prayers which ended the service.

Caroline Hopper laying a wreath at the end of Falklands war 40th anniversary remembrance service

Caroline Hopper laying a wreath at the end of Falklands war 40th anniversary remembrance service - Credit: Tina Prior

The Falklands flag was flown on the memorial flag pole.

The wreath laid by the Royal British Legion in remembrance of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Falklands war

The wreath laid by the Royal British Legion in remembrance of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Falklands war - Credit: Tina Prior

The war lasted 74 days and was the first military action since the second world war that utilised all elements of the armed forces. 

Three poppies laid by the Royal British Legion in remembrance of three civilians who lost their lives in the Falklands war

The three poppies laid by the Royal British Legion in remembrance of the three civilians who lost their lives in the Falklands war - Credit: Tina Prior

In total, 225 members of British personnel lost their lives during the war. 

The Falklands flag flying in remembrance of the Falklands war

The Falklands flag flying in remembrance of the Falklands war - Credit: Tina Prior


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
