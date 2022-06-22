Chatteris Royal British Legion commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war ending
- Credit: Tina Prior
The Chatteris branch of the Royal British Legion have held a short service of remembrance to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands war.
The short service was held Tuesday June 14 at the war memorial outside the church of St Peter and St Paul at 11am.
Service was led by branch vice chairman Anne Wells, the Falklands Hymn was read by Jane Lake, a wreath was laid by Caroline Hopper along with a stem of three poppies for the three civilians that also lost their lives during the war which was followed by Reverend Canon Wendy Thomson leading the prayers which ended the service.
The Falklands flag was flown on the memorial flag pole.
The war lasted 74 days and was the first military action since the second world war that utilised all elements of the armed forces.
In total, 225 members of British personnel lost their lives during the war.