Motorist caught on camera speeding through petrol station forecourt - narrowly missing pumps and other drivers - in bid to avoid police

A speeding motorist from Chatteris was caught on camera driving through and around a petrol station forecourt - narrowly missing pumps and other drivers - in a bid to avoid police.

Jordan Harrison was spotted driving his silver BMW erratically in London Road, in November last year.

The 23-year-old reached speeds of approximately 50mph in a 30mph and when officers from the Rural Crime Action Team signalled him to pull over, Harrison sped through and around the Applegreen petrol station forecourt.

Harrison made off out of sight and shortly after officers paid a visit to his home in Tithe Road where they found his vehicle parked and still warm.

During interview, Harrison admitted he had been driving the car and claimed his vehicle was full of hare coursers who were encouraging him to lose police because they didn’t want to be caught.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (September 24) Harrison was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, after previous pleading guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and will be required to take an extended test. He was also given a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Detective Constable Tom Nuttall said: “Harrison put the lives of innocent members of the public in danger in order to show off to his friends. Thankfully our officers were one step ahead and as a result Harrison were able to put him before the courts.”