Chatteris students crack codes and building towers at event that aims to get girls thinking of careers in engineering

Students from a Chatteris school took part in a range of activities and spoke to a host of companies and associations at an event that was held to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day. Picture: ROB HOWARTH www.robhowarthphotography.co.uk

Students from a Chatteris school took part in a range of activities and spoke to a host of companies and associations at an event that was held to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students from a Chatteris school took part in a range of activities and spoke to a host of companies and associations at an event that was held to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day. Picture: ROB HOWARTH Students from a Chatteris school took part in a range of activities and spoke to a host of companies and associations at an event that was held to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day. Picture: ROB HOWARTH

12 pupils from Cromwell Community College attended the annual event, which is co-sponsored by ScottishPower Renewables, and is now in its sixth year as part of a global campaign to inspire young women to get into engineering.

You may also want to watch:

Year 10 student Sophia, who attended, said: "I enjoyed talking to the engineers about their careers and how they got there."

Students from a Chatteris school took part in a range of activities and spoke to a host of companies and associations at an event that was held to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day. Picture: ROB HOWARTH Students from a Chatteris school took part in a range of activities and spoke to a host of companies and associations at an event that was held to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day. Picture: ROB HOWARTH

Micha, Year 9, added: "There are many opportunities for what I want to do when I'm older."

The students took part in activities such as cracking codes to gain access to a safe, building towers out of lollipop sticks and clothes pegs, and personality profile quizzes indicating what type of person they are. They also had the opportunity to speak to companises including ScottishPower Renewables, The Institution of Engineering and Technology and Aquaterra Energy.