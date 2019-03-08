Advanced search

Chatteris students crack codes and building towers at event that aims to get girls thinking of careers in engineering

PUBLISHED: 12:53 07 July 2019

Students from a Chatteris school took part in a range of activities and spoke to a host of companies and associations at an event that was held to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day.

Students from a Chatteris school took part in a range of activities and spoke to a host of companies and associations at an event that was held to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day.

12 pupils from Cromwell Community College attended the annual event, which is co-sponsored by ScottishPower Renewables, and is now in its sixth year as part of a global campaign to inspire young women to get into engineering.

Year 10 student Sophia, who attended, said: "I enjoyed talking to the engineers about their careers and how they got there."

Micha, Year 9, added: "There are many opportunities for what I want to do when I'm older."

The students took part in activities such as cracking codes to gain access to a safe, building towers out of lollipop sticks and clothes pegs, and personality profile quizzes indicating what type of person they are. They also had the opportunity to speak to companises including ScottishPower Renewables, The Institution of Engineering and Technology and Aquaterra Energy.

